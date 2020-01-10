Latest release: Neural Network Software Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Google, Neurala, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

Neural network software is a software used to research, simulate, develop, and apply artificial neural networks. The software concepts adapted from biological neural networks. Neutral network software is adopted to reduce the cost and operational time in a number of businesses, its usage in the business application, such as fraud detection and risk assessment. Increasing industrial automation across the sectors and the high adoption rate of digital technologies boosting the demand for neural network software.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Google (United States),Neurala, Inc. (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Oracle Corporation (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Qualcomm Technologies (United States),Neural Technologies Ltd. (United Kingdom),Starmind International AG (Switzerland),Afiniti (United States),AND Corporation (Ontario, Canada)

Market Trends

Growing Demand for Could Computing Technology

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Supplier and Market Intelligence

Rising Need for Predictive Analytics for Businesses

Market Restraints

Migration from Outdated Systems

Lack of Awareness

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand from the End-Use Industry

Global Neural Network Software The manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Neural Network Software Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

Geographically World Global Neural Network Software markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Neural Network Software markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Neural Network Software Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

The Global Neural Network Software is segmented by following Product Types:

By Type (Data Mining and Archiving Software, Data Analytical Software, Optimization Software, Visualization Software)

Application (Fraud Detection, Hardware Diagnostics, Financial Forecasting, Image Optimization), By Component (Neural Network Software, Services, Platforms)

End User (BFSI, Telecom, IT, Healthcare, Transportation, Others)

