Latest Release: Soybean Protein Market to Witness Stunning Growth

Soybean protein comes from soybeans and offers multiple health benefits. Consumption of soybean protein has many health benefits and contribute to lower incidences of coronary heart diseases, atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes, and decreased risk of certain types of carcinogenesis, among others. Furthermore, owing to the proven health benefits, the demand has been increased worldwide significantly. Soybean protein has also introduced health benefits in the application of animal feeds. And these key factors contributing to the growth of the global soybean protein market during the forecast period.

The major players in Global Soybean Protein Market:

Cargill Incorporated (United States),Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States),E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States),Wilmar International (Singapore),Devansoy Inc. (United States),The Scoular Company (United States),CHS Inc. (United States),FUJI OIL CO., LTD (Japan),Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Co., Ltd (China),Ruchi Soya Industries (India),Gushen Group (China),Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group (China),SINOGLORY (China),Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada),Crown Soya Protein Group (China),Kerry Ingredients Inc. (United States),MGP Ingredients Inc. (United States),Puris Proteins, LLC (United States),FRANK Food Products (Netherlands),AKOLA CHEMICALS (I) LIMITED (India),Taj Agro (India),Nutritionforall (India),Medisys Biotech Private Limited (India)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Drivers:

Health Benefits of Soy Protein

Technological Development for Greater Functionality and New Blends for New Applications

Increasing Scope of Application

Increasing Application of Soy Protein as Animal Feed

Market Trends:

Healthy eating is increasing on consumer’s agendas

The shift from Animal-based Protein to Soy-based Protein

Market Restraints:

Demand Supply Imbalance Creates Inconvenience for Manufacturers

Lack of Clarity about Other Applications in the Non-Food Sector

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Awareness in Asia Pacific and Latin America

The Global Soybean Protein Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Soybean Protein Isolates, Soybean Protein Concentrates, Soybean Protein Hydrolysates), Application (Functional foods, Meat alternatives, Dairy alternatives, Infant formula, Others), Function (Nutrient, Emulsifier, Fat & Water Absorption, Texturants, Others), Form (Dry Soy Protein, Liquid Soy Protein)

The regional analysis of Global Soybean Protein Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail about Global Soybean Protein market.

Chapter 1: to describe Global Soybean Protein Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2: to analyze the top manufacturers of Global Soybean Protein, with sales, revenue, and price of Global Soybean Protein, in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 3: to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 4: to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Global Soybean Protein, for each region, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11: to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 12: Global Soybean Protein market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: to describe Global Soybean Protein sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Finally, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

