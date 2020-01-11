2019 Review: Automotive Electronics Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive Electronics’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Magna International (Canada)
Continental AG (Germany)
Bosch Group (Germany)
Altera Corporation (United States)
Infineon Technologies (Germany)
Lear Corporation (United States)
Delphi Automotive (Ireland)
Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)
Texas Instruments (United States)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
Voxx International Corporation (United States)
Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)
Aisin Seiki (Japan)
China TSP (China)
DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems (China)
Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/67576-global-automotive-electronics-market-1
Electronics have recently been incorporated on new automotive subsystems and have become standard implementation on many others. Such features as antilock braking systems and airbags could only be achieved practically through the use of electronics. These features are rapidly becoming standard features owing to strong pressures in the highly competitive automotive market. Electronic systems function to control, measure, or communicate. Automotive electronics enhances the engine control and provides higher safety, security and comfort in a vehicle.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Electronic Engine, Measuring Vehicle Performance, Driveline Control, Vehicle Motion Control, Safety and Convenience, Communication, Navigation), Application (Passenger Cars (Compact, Luxury, Mid-Sized, Premium), Commercial Vehicle (Light, Heavy)), Technology (Vehicle Electrification, Vehicle Connectivity (V2X), Autonomous Drive Capability (SAE-defined levels 1-5), Shared Mobility Services (MaaS)), System (Engine, Drivetrain (transmission, differential, axle), Suspension, Steering, Brakes, Instrumentation, Electrical/Electronic, Motion Control)
Check for Discount @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/67576-global-automotive-electronics-market-1
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Developments in Vehicle Design
Growing Penetration of Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Awareness about Safety Features in Modern Vehicles
Demand For In-Car Infotainment Systems
Restraints: Lack of Understanding Regarding Interplay of Subsystems
Opportunities: Advanced and Digitized Technologies in Automobile Industry
Adoption of High-Volume Mainstream Implementations
Challenges: High Cost of Automotive Electronics
View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/67576-global-automotive-electronics-market-1
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.
On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.
Get full copy of United States Automotive Electronics Market Study @ ——— USD 2000
And, Asia-Pacific Automotive Electronics Market Study @ ——— USD 2500
Automotive Electronics Market Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction of Automotive Electronics Market
Automotive Electronics Market Summary Automotive Electronics Market Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Tends
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
Major Objectives of Automotive Electronics Market Study
- Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Automotive Electronics Market Segments
Market Size by Type
Market Size by Application
Market size by Distributers
Market size by Regions (Germany, United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India and many more)
Market size by Capacity
Chapter 3 Automotive Electronics Market Factor Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Chapter 4 Automotive Electronics Market Company Profile
Chapter 5 Automotive Electronics Market Methodology and Data Source
Buy this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=67576
Contact Us:
CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)
Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218
Add Comment