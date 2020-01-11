2019 Review: Automotive Electronics Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive Electronics’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Magna International (Canada)

Continental AG (Germany)

Bosch Group (Germany)

Altera Corporation (United States)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Lear Corporation (United States)

Delphi Automotive (Ireland)

Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)

Texas Instruments (United States)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Voxx International Corporation (United States)

Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

China TSP (China)

DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems (China)

Electronics have recently been incorporated on new automotive subsystems and have become standard implementation on many others. Such features as antilock braking systems and airbags could only be achieved practically through the use of electronics. These features are rapidly becoming standard features owing to strong pressures in the highly competitive automotive market. Electronic systems function to control, measure, or communicate. Automotive electronics enhances the engine control and provides higher safety, security and comfort in a vehicle.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Electronic Engine, Measuring Vehicle Performance, Driveline Control, Vehicle Motion Control, Safety and Convenience, Communication, Navigation), Application (Passenger Cars (Compact, Luxury, Mid-Sized, Premium), Commercial Vehicle (Light, Heavy)), Technology (Vehicle Electrification, Vehicle Connectivity (V2X), Autonomous Drive Capability (SAE-defined levels 1-5), Shared Mobility Services (MaaS)), System (Engine, Drivetrain (transmission, differential, axle), Suspension, Steering, Brakes, Instrumentation, Electrical/Electronic, Motion Control)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Developments in Vehicle Design

Growing Penetration of Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Awareness about Safety Features in Modern Vehicles

Demand For In-Car Infotainment Systems

Restraints: Lack of Understanding Regarding Interplay of Subsystems

Opportunities: Advanced and Digitized Technologies in Automobile Industry

Adoption of High-Volume Mainstream Implementations

Challenges: High Cost of Automotive Electronics

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Automotive Electronics Market Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction of Automotive Electronics Market

Automotive Electronics Market Summary Automotive Electronics Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Tends

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Major Objectives of Automotive Electronics Market Study

Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Automotive Electronics Market Segments

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Market size by Distributers

Market size by Regions (Germany, United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India and many more)

Market size by Capacity

Chapter 3 Automotive Electronics Market Factor Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 4 Automotive Electronics Market Company Profile

Chapter 5 Automotive Electronics Market Methodology and Data Source

