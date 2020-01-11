Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces

This XploreMR report examines the ‘Automotive Spark & Glow Plugs’ market for the forecast period 2016-2022. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights, pertaining to various segments of the global automotive spark & glow plugs market.

The automotive spark plug is a device designed to fit in each cylinder of a gasoline-powered internal combustion engine to produce the electric spark for ignition of the air-fuel mixture. The automotive glow plug is a device fitted into each cylinder of a diesel engine, with a heating element to heat incoming fuel and air to ensure efficient combustion when the engine is cold. Automotive spark & glow plugs market is generally classified by product type into spark plug and glow plug, these are further categorized into hot spark plug, cold spark plug, metal glow plug and ceramic glow plug respectively.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into four sections namely by product type, vehicle type, sales channel and region. The report analyses the global automotive spark and glow plugs market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 units).

The report begins with an overview of the global automotive spark and glow plugs, appraising market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by XMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints witnessed in the global market. Key trends specific to different geographies are also included in the report to equip the client with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The subsequent sections analyse the automotive spark and glow plugs market on the basis of product type, vehicle type and sales channel and presents a forecast for the period 2016–2022.

Type of spark & glow plugs assessed in the report includes: Hot Spark Plug Cold Spark Plug Metal Glow Plug Ceramic Glow Plug

Vehicle types assessed in the report includes: Passenger Cars LCV HCV

Sales channels assessed in the report includes: OEM Aftermarket

Regions assessed in the report include: Asia Pacific Europe North America Latin America The Middle East & Africa

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by product type, vehicle type and sales channel, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated by the global automotive spark and glow plugs market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, XMR triangulates the data via the different analysis based on the supply side, demand side and dynamics of the automotive spark & glow plugs market.

However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the automotive spark and glow plugs market and corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market.

However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the global automotive spark and glow plugs market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the automotive spark and glow plugs market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global automotive spark and glow plugs market.

In the final section of the report, automotive spark and glow plugs market, the competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply spark plugs and glow plugs.

The competition dashboard section compares products offered by key players and highlights estimated revenue of the company from the relative segment (i.e. segment including spark & glow plugs). The report also includes a section titled ‘Who Supplies Whom’ that highlights list of top automobile manufacturers and their respective spark plug and glow plug suppliers. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players operating in the global automotive spark and glow plugs market.

