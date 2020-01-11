Parking sensors are proximity sensors for road vehicles designed to alert the driver of obstacles while parking. Parking sensors are proximity sensors required in vehicles to assist the driver for hassle-free and safe car parking. These are installed in the car’s rear bumper and help in the detection of objects, which are concealed from the view & mitigate the risk of accidents when the car is in the reverse mode

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Global Parking Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Parking Sensors Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Analog Devices, Inc. (United States), Volkswagen (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Honda (Japan), Hyundai (South Korea), Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Ford

Read more at Parking Sensors Market Outlook: Heading To the Clouds