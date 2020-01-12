Home DÃ©cor Market Will Make a Huge Impact in Near Future

Home décor market is witnessing a robust growth all over the world. Items like furniture, floor covering and textiles are important components of home décor. Due to the rapid growth of the real estate industry the home décor market is growing at a steady pace. Also, factors such as globalization have facilitated the easier and variety of choices in home décor products and designs for the consumers. In addition, a trend of using eco-friendly products that have a low key impact on the environment has also boosted the growth of the home décor market.

Moreover, a dazzling growth of the online retail segment for buying things like furniture where such home décor products are available at a discounted or affordable prices have also spurred market growth. In addition, improving lifestyle and an increase in the disposable incomes is also encouraging the growth of the home décor market. However, increasing cost of raw materials such as wood and leather is limiting the growth of this market.

Home décor consists of the decoration of a liveable interior where layout and furnishings of a space are enhanced using ornamentation

