In the last five years, the United States of America Red Cross, the British Red Cross, the Doctors without Borders and the Humanitarian Open Street Map Team started the Missing Maps Project, a humanitarian attempt aiming to map portions of the planet vulnerable to wars, disease epidemics and natural calamities preemptively. Thus far, its mapmakers have contributed statistics on cities and towns in nations such as South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which organizations have made use in a bid to pursue the displaced populations’ movement and to recognize the sources of the outbreak of diseases.

Archaeologically, the majority of the mapping procedure has been undertaken manually. The humanitarian organizations identify vulnerable locations and design preliminary maps, after which the field members labor with local civilians to travel to the places on the map and input the names of the critical areas while looking for errors. The volunteers are responsible for locating swamps, rivers, and other ordinary landmarks on to the imagery of the satellite, and handing over the gathered information to an online portal to be widely distributed.

In the look

Read more at Intel Utilizes AI and satellite Images to Help the Red Cross map defenseless locations