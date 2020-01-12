Magnificent Spiral has gradually developed over Billions of Years

Galaxies compared to snowflakes. Although the universe comprises of innumerable galaxies hurled across space and time, no two ever look the same. One of the utmost photogenic is the enormous spiral galaxy UGC 2885, which is located about 232 million light-years beyond in northern constellation, Perseus. It is a monster, even by the galactic standards. The galaxy is about 2.5 times wider in terms of length compared to our Milky Way and comprises of ten times as many stars of about one trillion. This galaxy has led a quiet life by not bumping into other bigger galaxies. It has slowly bulked up on interplanetary hydrogen to create new stars at a gradual and steady pace for over many years. The galaxy dubbed as “Rubin’s galaxy” after Vera Rubin, who was an astronomer in (1928-2016). Rubin made use of the universe to look for the same dark matter. The galaxy is entrenched inside a plain halo of dark matter. They estimate the dark matter amount by determining its influence of gravity on the rate of the galaxy rotation.

Read more at NASA’s Hubble Studies Enormous Galaxy