Natural Food Preservatives Market Size, Scope, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, and Strategies

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global natural food preservatives market. It provides the historical data of 2013 along with the estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on natural food preservatives for the global market. It includes the drivers and restraints of the global natural food preservatives market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current industry trends and opportunities for natural food preservatives. It also includes value chain analysis. In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, key players, and their strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of natural food preservative manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, by source, by form, by end use, and by region.

Through a detailed study of the market, our analysts have observed that there is an inclination from the end users of natural food preservatives to shift from artificial sources towards microbial and mineral sources of natural food preservatives, which is likely to result in an increase in market demand over the forecast period. Also, the high prices of products sourced through natural sources is deemed to cause a concern in raw material procurement. The report further states that, the use of natural food preservatives in the food industry is likely to result in a lucrative market opportunity for the producers of natural food preservatives targeting this segment.

The report includes the company profiles of key producers of natural food preservatives, and the revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. By source, the global natural food preservatives market is segmented into plant source, animal source, microbial, and mineral. By form, the global natural food preservatives market is segmented into powder and liquid. By product type, the natural food preservatives market is segmented into nisin, natamycin, Rosemary extract, botanical extracts, natural acids, and salts. By end use, the global natural food preservatives market has been segmented as bakery, confectionery, dairy products, soups, beverages, snacks, jams & spreads, meat, fish & poultry products, and sauces & dressings.

For the estimation of revenue, regional average prices were obtained through quotes from numerous natural food preservative manufacturers, exporters, and distributors. All key application segments have been considered, and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Some of the key data points collected for the modeling approach include the food additives industry scenario, preservatives an parent market outlook, usage of preservatives in food products, types of natural food preservatives, etc. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. This report covers market dynamics related to natural food preservatives that include drivers and trends driving each segment and opportunities in the natural food preservatives market. The report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the food thickening market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of food thickening manufacturers, and recent developments in the natural food preservatives market space. Key market participants are E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Merck KGaA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group Plc, Naturex SA, BTSA Biotecnologías Aplicadas, S.L., Galactic S.A, Handary S.A., Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Kalsec Inc., Siveele B.V., Cayman Chemical Company, Inc, MAYASAN Food Industries A.S., Wiley Organics, Inc. (Organic Technologies), Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Dumoco Co. Ltd.

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market – By Source Plant Animal Microbial Mineral

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market – By Product Type Microbial Derived Nisin Natamycin Rosemary Extract Botanical Extracts Natural Acids Salts

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market – By Form Powder/Granules Liquid

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market – By End Use Bakery Confectionery Dairy Products Yogurt & Sour Cream Cheese & Butter Soups Beverages Dairy-based Plant-based Juices Snacks Jams & Spreads Meat, Fish, & Poultry Products Sauces & Dressings

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market – By Region North America Western Europe Eastern Europe Latin America Asia Pacific excluding Japan Japan Middle East & Africa

