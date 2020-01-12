Sababu Safaris Releases Travel Guide to Tanzania

On a Sababu Safaris tailor made holiday to Tanzania you can discover Tanzania’s dramatic beauty and phenomenal wildlife.

Sababu’s tailor made Safari Itineraries focus on the national parks, game reserves and private wildlife conservancies in the north, south and the west, plus the mainland coastline and the island of Zanzibar.

THINGS TO DO IN TANZANIA

Witness huge herds of wildebeest and zebra migrate from the Serengeti to the Masai Mara Reserve in Kenya. Conquer Mt. Kilimanjaro and watch the sunrise from ‘The Roof of Africa’. Enjoy an adventurous and authentic bush experience in Ruaha National Park in Southern Tanzania See resident hippo pods at Lake Manyara. Visit the Mahale Mountains National Park in Western Tanzania to see chimpanzees in the wild and enjoy activities such as hiking in the forests, swimming in ice-cold pools in the mountain waterfalls and kayaking on the turquoise water of Lake Tanganyika. Enjoy a river safari in the Selous Game Reserve. Spot an abundance of wildlife, including zebra, buffalo, warthog, wildebeest, hippo and elephants in the Ngorongoro Crater. Relax on the idyllic, palm fringed and secluded beaches of Zanzibar.

Tanzania is a vast country with much regional variation in geography and climate, plus distinct rainy seasons , therefore deciding when to visit Tanzania depends on what you want to experience whilst you’re there.

Game viewing in Tanzania’s parks are at their peak during the dry season from June to October. The best chance of seeing the wildebeest migration cross the Mara River in the Serengeti is during July and August, whilst late January to February is the time to visit for the wildebeest calving season.

The ideal time to visit Tanzania’s coast and the Zanzibar Archipelago is between August and October, whilst the coast and the islands are best avoided during the long rains from March to May.

If you’re interested in climbing Mount Kilimanjaro they recommend that you do so during the warmest and driest times of year – December to mid-March and mid-June to end of October.

You require a passport with at least two blank pages and six months’ validity, plus a visa to enter Tanzania. Single-entry visas are available upon arrival at Tanzanian airports or you can obtain one in advance. A visa costs $100 for US citizens and $50 for other nationalities.

Visitors to Tanzania should ensure that they have Hepatitis A, Typhoid and Tetanus vaccinations. There is a high risk of malaria in most areas of Tanzania (including Zanzibar), therefore anti-malaria medication is recommended and you should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Avoid mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and long trousers especially after sunset, using insect repellents on exposed skin and sleeping under a mosquito net.

