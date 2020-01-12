UK tops the GINspiration World Gin Map published on the German Gin-Blog with 5,4998 gins produced

Innovative online resource for gin lovers, GINspiration, reveals key facts about GIN production worldwide with the United Kingdom leading the way

GINspiration World Gin Map has again made giant strides towards revealing more facts about gins as the project gets published on the German Gin-Blog GINspiration, with the UK retaining their lead in the production of gins with 1,722 gins. GINspiration.de started in 2012 as a private project to provide Gin fans across the globe with relevant insights, reviews and cocktail recipes about gin. Over the years, the platform has increased in popularity, becoming one of the leading resources on gin matters.

There is no doubt that gin remains one of the most popular liquors in the world and the market is expected to grow annually by 3.9% from 2020 through 2023 as the gin craze continues. However, fans of gins across the globe and other stakeholders need more information about their favorite drink and this is where GINspiration is looking to make a difference by keeping gin fans abreast of the latest information on gins.

The recent publication of the GINspiration World Gin Map on the German Gin-Blog GINspiration.de is a further reiteration of the goal of the project and the increasing acceptability of the concept. The map shows that there are about 5,498 different Gins in the world, with the UK producing about 31% of all the gins worldwide. Countries like Germany and the United States have also shown their strength in gin production, with 692 and 702 gins, ranking third and second respectively.

The World Gin Map contains the number of all gins produced in the world carefully plotted on the map. In addition to getting information on gins, gin fans can also submit their favorite gins to keep the map up to date and growing.

For more information about GINspiration, please visit – www.GINspiration.de

###

Media Contact

GINspiration.de

Christian Kopp

Lanker Strasse 34

40545 Duesseldorf

Germany

[email protected]

+4915170004409

www.GINspiration.de