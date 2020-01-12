Wetsuit Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2018 to 2028

The Wetsuit Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Wetsuit Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Wetsuit Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Wetsuit Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Wetsuit Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Global Wetsuit Market: Developed Economies to Create Potential Opportunities and Prospects for Tops and Bottoms

Albeit at a steady pace, the demand for wetsuits across the globe has witnessed a remarkable increase on the backdrop of various benefits a wetsuit offers. North America particularly the United States and various European countries have largely contributed to the overall growth of the global wetsuit market. In North America, plenty of surf schools and camps have been initiated and developed, making this region a prime sport for divers and surfers. Moreover, championships such as Slam Festival 2017 have attracted surfers and divers and other water sport enthusiasts to participate in water sports. This has significantly pushed the sales volume of wetsuits in this region. Furthermore, according to SFIA more than 3,000,000 people from United States alone contributed to the growing sales of wetsuits in the region, particularly for scuba diving or deep sea diving. This has remarkable pushed the demand for bottoms and tops in North America.

Likewise, pervasiveness of sport contests in European countries have largely impacted the adoption of wetsuits, consequently contributing to the growth of the global wetsuit market. Apart from individual people participation, global wetsuit market is also influenced by increasing government support in a bid to attract more individuals for water sporting activities. For instance, government of Biarritz sponsors a major invitational event – the “Biarritz Surf Trophy” with a view to gain more traction in people participation. These factors have initiated a bullish growth for adoption of wetsuits, thus providing significant prospects for wetsuit manufacturers, in turn supporting the growth of the global wetsuit market during the period of assessment.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

