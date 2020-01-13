Automotive Adhesive Tape Market with Top Countries Data: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Driving Factors, Distributors, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Adhesive Tape Market with detailed market segmentation by application, product, and geography. The global automotive adhesive tape market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive adhesive tape market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive adhesive tape companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- 3M Co, Berry Global Inc., Intertape Polymer Group, L&L Products, Inc., LINTEC Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group plc, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG)

The automotive adhesive tape market is anticipated to lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to high demand from the automotive sector and the growing application of pressure-sensitive tapes. Also, stringent regulations demanding the use of low VOC tapes are expected to boost the growth of the automotive adhesive tape market. However, fluctuating prices of raw material may restrict market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, production of advanced high strength adhesive tapes is likely to showcase opportunities for the key players during the forecast period.

The demand for automotive adhesive tapes is influenced by factors such as car individualization and e-mobility services. Various materials such as paper, polyester, PVC, and polypropylene are used for the manufacturing of adhesive tapes for use in the automotive industry. The automotive adhesive tape market is growing with the technological advancements leading to the development of tapes with improved anchorage. Major market manufacturers are engaging in product launches and innovations to grow in the market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive adhesive tape market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive adhesive tape market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Adhesive Tape Market Landscape Automotive Adhesive Tape Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Adhesive Tape Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Adhesive Tape Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive Adhesive Tape Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Adhesive Tape Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive Adhesive Tape Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Adhesive Tape Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

