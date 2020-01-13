Binge (Eating) Disorders Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2019 – 2027

The Binge (Eating) Disorders market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence. The Binge (Eating) Disorders market report depicts the current & future growth trends of this business and outlines geographies that are a part of the regional landscape of the market.

The Binge (Eating) Disorders market report analyzes the historical data from 2014-2019 as well as the present performance of the market and forecast 2019-2024 to make predictions on the future status of the market on the basis of analysis.

Key Players Operating in Global Binge (Eating) Disorders Market

The global binge (eating) disorders market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players.

A large number of players hold a major share in their respective region. Strategic development by key players is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2019, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the new drug application (NDA) for dasotraline was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Dasotraline is used to treat severe and moderate binge eating disorders. In March 2019, BlueMountain Capital Management announced the launch of Promises Behavioral Health, which will operate programs and 12 facilities in seven states providing option for the treatment of trauma, eating disorder, substance abuse, sex addition, and other mental health disorders. In July 2017, the company acquired Tapestry Eating Disorder Services. In October 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the New Drug Application to update the U.S. labelling of Vyvanse.

Leading players operating in the global binge (eating) disorders market are:

Chronos Therapeutics

Shire US Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Promises Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare (Tapestry Eating Disorder Services)

Timberline Knolls

Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders

Walden Behavioral Care

Global Binge (Eating) Disorders Market, by Treatment

Medication Anticonvulsant CNS Stimulant Antidepressants

Services Inpatient Outpatient



Global Binge (Eating) Disorders Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

How much will be overall revenue generation in the Binge (Eating) Disorders market by the end of the forecast period? Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period? Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period? What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Binge (Eating) Disorders market to consolidate their position? What are key developments witnessed in the Binge (Eating) Disorders market?

The report contains a detailed synopsis of this business space in accordance with the macroeconomic environment analysis as well as macroeconomic environment development trends globally.

