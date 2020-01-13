Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Industry
Disaster recovery services assist in keeping business operations up-to-date with recovery solutions and real-time virtualization to provide a parallel platform for business continuity. With DRaaS installation, users are provided with several advantages, such as greater access to multiple datacenters, flexible accessibility, absolute compliance between local and global networks, and reserve capacity for data recovery. In recent years, various user groups—including SMEs and large enterprise—have implemented DRaaS at a faster rate to augment their data recovery capabilities.
The APAC DRaaS market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, reaching nearly REDACTED by 2023. The growth of the APAC DRaaS market is driven by the increase in digitalization and IT spending in emerging countries along with the surge in demand for DRaaS among SMEs. However, the recovery of highly encrypted data is a challenge for the service providers in the market.
The market for APAC DRaaS has been segmented based on country, data sources, user types and industry verticals. Based on country, the market has been classified into China, India, Japan, Australia and Rest of the APAC. By data source, the market is categorized into physical environments and the cloud. By user type, the market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government and education, manufacturing, IT and telecom along with others.
China accounts for the largest market share of the APAC DRaaS market, followed by Rest of APAC and Japan. Key market participants include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., VMware Inc., Sungard Availability Services, Veeam Software and Iland.
Report Scope
The research study includes market information on DRaaS and its key segments including data source, user type, industry vertical and country.
The implementation of DRaaS in various industries is the core focus of the report, covering BFSI healthcare, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government and education, IT and telecom, and others. Other industries include travel and tourism, energy and utilities, and construction.
The DRaaS market is also segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises based on the number of employees. For example, SMEs is designated to enterprises composed of 10 to 500 employees.
When it comes to data centers, the market is divided into physical environments and the cloud. Physical environments consist of on-premise data centers where the data is in private storage at the user’s own premise or base. In contrast, the cloud environment is virtual storage where the data is accessed from the vendor’s datacenter or third-party service provider.
The report also includes a discussion of major vendors in China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Korea and the other remaining countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, it explains the major drivers, trends and dynamics that are shaping the market as a whole.
Report Includes
– A detailed overview of the Asia-Pacific markets for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)
– Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and many more within the Asia-Pacific region
– Segmentation of the DRaaS market user type, data source such as physical environment and cloud storage, industry vertical, and country
– A look at the government regulations and technological updates that can affect the APAC DRaaS market
– Company profiles of the major players in the market, including Ibm Corp., Iland, Sungard Availability Services, Veeam Software and Vivavo
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Scope of the Report
Intended Audience
Methodology and Information Sources
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Current Market Overview
Market Trends
Market Drivers
Surge in Demand for DRaaS Among SMEs
Increase in Digitalization and IT Spending in Emerging Countries
Market Restraints
DRaaS Implementation for Encrypted Data
Market Opportunity
Increase in Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Models
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Country
Introduction
China
Market Size and Forecast
India
Market Size and Forecast
Japan
Market Size and Forecast
Australia
Market Size and Forecast
Rest of APAC
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Data Source
Introduction
Physical Environments
Market Size and Forecast
The Cloud
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by User Type
Introduction
SMEs
Market Size and Forecast
Large Enterprises
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical
Introduction
BFSI
Market Size and Forecast
Healthcare
Market Size and Forecast
Retail and E-Commerce
Market Size and Forecast
Manufacturing
Market Size and Forecast
Government and Education
Market Size and Forecast
IT & Telecommunication
Market Size and Forecast
Others
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis
Key Players Positioning
Major Strategic Development
Key Market Developments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Introduction
IBM CORP.
ILAND
SUNGARD AVAILABILITY SERVICES
VEEAM SOFTWARE
VIVAVO
