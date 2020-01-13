Forklift Battery Charger Market Analysis by Market Leaders, Region, Product & Application 2019 – 2027

Global Forklift Battery Charger market report

Key players operating in global forklift battery charger market

The global forklift battery charger market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global forklift battery charger market are:

Crown Equipment Corporation

ABB

Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation

Douglas Battery

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

ENERSYS

AMETEK, Inc

Hitachi Ltd.

SEVCON (BorgWarner Inc.)

Storage Battery Systems, LLC

Lester Electrical

Global Forklift Battery Charger Market: Research Scope

Global Forklift Battery Charger Market, by Battery Type

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery

Nickel-Cadmium Battery

Lithium Ion Battery

Planté Battery

Global Forklift Battery Charger Market, by Technology

High Frequency

Silicon Controlled Rectifier (SCR)

Ferroresonant

Global Forklift Battery Charger Market, by Alternating Current (AC) Circuit

Single Phase

Three Phase

Global Forklift Battery Charger Market, by Battery Rated Voltage Ratings

12V

24V

48V

60V

110V

Above 110V

Global Forklift Battery Charger Market, by Output Charging Current Rating

25A

30A

40A

50A

75A

100A

Above 100A

Global Forklift Battery Charger Market, by Power Rating

Up to 5 KW

5-10 KW

10-15 KW

>15 KW

Global Forklift Battery Charger Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Forklift Battery Charger Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



