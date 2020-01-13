GPON Market 2027 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (XGPON, XGS PON, NG PON2); Component (ONT, OLT); Application (FTTH, FTTX, Mobile Backhaul); Vertical (Resedential, Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Health Care) and Geography

The “Global GPON Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the GPON market with detailed market segmentation by technology, component, application, and vertical. The global GPON market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

GPON stands for Gigabit Passive Optical Networks. GPON is a point-to-multipoint access mechanism. It uses passive splitters in the fiber administering network to empower one single fiber from the provider’s central office to serve multiple homes, offices, and small businesses. Combining full IP-based connectivity and the latest texture to the endpoint innovations, GPON increasingly appears as the critical mature network technology. GPON networks are the perfect solution for environments with multiple separated nodes / points or buildings

Key Players:

Huawei, ZTE, Nokia, Fiberhome, Calix, ADTRAN, DASAN Zhone, Cisco, NEC, Allied Telesis

Market Segmentation:

The global GPON market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, application, and vertical. On the basis of technology, the GPON market is segmented into XG-PON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2. The GPON market on the basis of the application is classified into FTTH, FTTX, and mobile backhaul. The GPON market is segmented into vertical, residential, telecom, energy and utilities, health care. On the basis of component the GPON market segmented into OLT and ONT

The report analyzes factors affecting the GPON market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the GPON market in these regions.

