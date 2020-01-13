Insomnia Market 2027 Global Analysis and Forecasts By Drug Class (Antidepressants, Melatonin Antagonist, Benzodiazepines, Nonbenzodiazepines, Orexin Antagonist); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies) and Geography

The “Global Insomnia Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of insomnia market with detailed market segmentation by drug class, distribution channel and geography.

Insomnia is a condition in which a person faces difficulty while falling asleep, waking up during sleep and as well as feeling tired on waking. Insomnia is linked with other health problems like asthma, depression, arthritis or pain. The causes of insomnia can be included such as depression, stress, illness and emotional or physical discomfort.

Key Players:

Mallinckrodt, Eisai Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Merck & Co., Inc), Galt Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vanda Pharmaceuticals

The insomnia market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of insomnia and growing demand for its innovative treatment, emergence of therapeutics with fewer side effects as well as stressful work and working in shifts. Moreover, rise in demand for OTC sleep aids is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global insomnia market is segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the market is classified as antidepressants, melatonin antagonist, benzodiazepines, nonbenzodiazepines, orexin and antagonist. On the basis of distribution channel the insomnia market is divided as Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Online Pharmacies.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The report analyzes factors affecting insomnia market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the insomnia market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Insomnia Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Insomnia Market Segmentation

7 Insomnia Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

