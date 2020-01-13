Marine Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025 Benefits, Business Opportunities & Future Investments

“

The report on the global Marine Electric Vehicle market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Marine Electric Vehicle market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Marine Electric Vehicle market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Marine Electric Vehicle market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Marine Electric Vehicle market.

Impact of the driving factors on the global Marine Electric Vehicle market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Marine Electric Vehicle market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

Leading Players

BoeschMotorboote

Electrovaya

Corvus Energy

Andaman Boatyard

Duffy Electric Boat

Torqeedo

Triton Submarines

Ruban Bleu

Saft

Wärtsilä

Reasons to Buy the Report:

• Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Marine Electric Vehicle market size based on value and volume

• Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Marine Electric Vehicle market

• Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Marine Electric Vehicle market

• Regional Analysis: Inclusive analysis of the potential regions and their countries in the global Marine Electric Vehicle market is provided in this part of the report

• Segmental Analysis: Here, key segments comprising product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size are discussed in detail

• Competitive Landscape: Market participants will get an overview of the business strategies considered by their competitors to stay ahead of the curve. This analysis will help the players to make informed business decisions in future.

Market Segmentation

Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market by Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market by Application:

Military

Leisure & Tourist

Personal Marine Vehicle

Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market by Region: North America, Europe, China, Japan

The competitive analysis included in the report helps readers to become aware of unique characteristics of the vendor landscape and crucial factors impacting the market competition. It is a very important tool that players need to have in their arsenal for cementing a position of strength in the global Marine Electric Vehicle market. Using this report, players can use effective business tactics to attract customers and improve their growth in the global Marine Electric Vehicle market. The study provides significant details about the competitive landscape and allows players to prepare for future challenges beforehand.

Highlights of the Report

• Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2020-2025

• Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

• Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Marine Electric Vehicle market

• Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Marine Electric Vehicle market

• Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

• Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine Electric Vehicle Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

1.4.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.4.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Leisure & Tourist

1.5.4 Personal Marine Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market Size

2.1.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Production 2013-2025

2.2 Marine Electric Vehicle Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Marine Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Marine Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Marine Electric Vehicle Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Marine Electric Vehicle Market

2.4 Key Trends for Marine Electric Vehicle Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Marine Electric Vehicle Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Marine Electric Vehicle Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Marine Electric Vehicle Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Marine Electric Vehicle Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Marine Electric Vehicle Production by Regions

4.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Marine Electric Vehicle Production

4.2.2 United States Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Marine Electric Vehicle Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Marine Electric Vehicle Production

4.3.2 Europe Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Marine Electric Vehicle Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Marine Electric Vehicle Production

4.4.2 China Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Marine Electric Vehicle Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Marine Electric Vehicle Production

4.5.2 Japan Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Marine Electric Vehicle Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Marine Electric Vehicle Production

4.6.2 South Korea Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Marine Electric Vehicle Import & Export

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Marine Electric Vehicle Production

4.7.2 India Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Marine Electric Vehicle Import & Export

4.8 Other Regions

5 Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Production by Type

6.2 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue by Type

6.3 Marine Electric Vehicle Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Key Industry Players

8.1 BoeschMotorboote

8.1.1 BoeschMotorboote Company Details

8.1.2 Production and Revenue of Marine Electric Vehicle

8.1.3 BoeschMotorboote Marine Electric Vehicle Product Description

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.1.5 BoeschMotorboote Economic Activity & Plans

8.2 Electrovaya

8.2.1 Electrovaya Company Details

8.2.2 Production and Revenue of Marine Electric Vehicle

8.2.3 Electrovaya Marine Electric Vehicle Product Description

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2.5 Electrovaya Economic Activity & Plans

8.3 Corvus Energy

8.3.1 Corvus Energy Company Details

8.3.2 Production and Revenue of Marine Electric Vehicle

8.3.3 Corvus Energy Marine Electric Vehicle Product Description

8.3.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3.5 Corvus Energy Economic Activity & Plans

8.4 Andaman Boatyard

8.4.1 Andaman Boatyard Company Details

8.4.2 Production and Revenue of Marine Electric Vehicle

8.4.3 Andaman Boatyard Marine Electric Vehicle Product Description

8.4.4 SWOT Analysis

8.4.5 Andaman Boatyard Economic Activity & Plans

8.5 Duffy Electric Boat

8.5.1 Duffy Electric Boat Company Details

8.5.2 Production and Revenue of Marine Electric Vehicle

8.5.3 Duffy Electric Boat Marine Electric Vehicle Product Description

8.5.4 SWOT Analysis

8.5.5 Duffy Electric Boat Economic Activity & Plans

8.6 Torqeedo

8.6.1 Torqeedo Company Details

8.6.2 Production and Revenue of Marine Electric Vehicle

8.6.3 Torqeedo Marine Electric Vehicle Product Description

8.6.4 SWOT Analysis

8.6.5 Torqeedo Economic Activity & Plans

8.7 Triton Submarines

8.7.1 Triton Submarines Company Details

8.7.2 Production and Revenue of Marine Electric Vehicle

8.7.3 Triton Submarines Marine Electric Vehicle Product Description

8.7.4 SWOT Analysis

8.7.5 Triton Submarines Economic Activity & Plans

8.8 Ruban Bleu

8.8.1 Ruban Bleu Company Details

8.8.2 Production and Revenue of Marine Electric Vehicle

8.8.3 Ruban Bleu Marine Electric Vehicle Product Description

8.8.4 SWOT Analysis

8.8.5 Ruban Bleu Economic Activity & Plans

8.9 Saft

8.9.1 Saft Company Details

8.9.2 Production and Revenue of Marine Electric Vehicle

8.9.3 Saft Marine Electric Vehicle Product Description

8.9.4 SWOT Analysis

8.9.5 Saft Economic Activity & Plans

8.10 Wärtsilä

8.10.1 Wärtsilä Company Details

8.10.2 Production and Revenue of Marine Electric Vehicle

8.10.3 Wärtsilä Marine Electric Vehicle Product Description

8.10.4 SWOT Analysis

8.10.5 Wärtsilä Economic Activity & Plans

9 Entry Strategy for Key Countries

9.1 Entry Strategy for United States Market

9.2 Entry Strategy for China Market

9.3 Entry Strategy for India Market

10 Production Forecasts

10.1 Marine Electric Vehicle Production and Revenue Forecast

10.1.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Production Forecast 2018-2025

10.1.2 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

10.2 Marine Electric Vehicle Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Regions

10.2.2 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Production Forecast by Regions

10.3 Marine Electric Vehicle Key Producers Forecast

10.3.1 United States

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

10.4 Forecast by Type

10.4.1 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Production Forecast by Type

10.4.2 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Type

11 Consumption Forecast

11.1 Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption Forecast by Application

11.2 Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption Forecast by Regions

11.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

11.3.1 North America Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

11.3.2 United States

11.3.3 Canada

11.3.4 Mexico

11.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

11.4.1 Europe Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

11.4.2 Germany

11.4.3 France

11.4.4 UK

11.4.5 Italy

11.4.6 Russia

11.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11.5.1 Asia Pacific Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

11.5.2 China

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 India

11.5.6 Australia

11.5.7 Indonesia

11.5.8 Thailand

11.5.9 Malaysia

11.5.10 Philippines

11.5.11 Vietnam

11.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

11.6.1 Central & South America Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

11.6.2 Brazil

11.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

11.7.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Electric Vehicle Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

11.7.2 GCC Countries

11.7.3 Egypt

11.7.4 South Africa

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Population and Labor Considered for Forecast

12.4.3 Disposable Income Considered for Forecast

12.4.4 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings in the Global Marine Electric Vehicle Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

