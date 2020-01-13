Mobile Chargers Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Mobile Chargers Industry

Description

The global mobile charger market has been growing significantly and is expected to increase from REDACTED in 2016 to REDACTED by 2022, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period (2017–2022). Increasing mobile phone sales, rising sales of electronic vehicles, and development of new technologies are considered to be the major factors that are driving the market growth. According to the International Telecommunication Union, the mobile phone penetration rate in some of the developed economies, including the EU and the U.S., may exceed 100% due to adoption of one or more devices by a single user. Such a high penetration rate drives the need for mobile device chargers for

numerous applications. Additionally, lower battery capacity of high-end phones is another major driver for this market. For example, the lower battery capacity of the Apple smartphone can cause fast discharging, requiring phone users to have an extra power bank and thus contributing to the growth of the market.

The mobile charger is an important tool for users of various electronic gadgets such as mobiles, tablets, portable workstations, and so forth when travelling, tracking, and camping, among other activities. Growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and increasing mobile phone penetration will boost the mobile charger market around the globe. Increasing penetration of high-specification electronic gadgets/devices that drain batteries at faster rates will further boost the mobile charger market in the near future. Inclination towards solar energy is expected to drive the solar mobile charger market. Solar chargers are predicted to be adopted in developed and emerging economies due to favorable government regulations, rising demand for mobile chargers for electronic gadgets and smartphones, and other factors.

Mobile phones are estimated to contribute a market share of REDACTED among all applications in the mobile charger market; they are followed by portable devices. Mobile phone chargers are increasingly adopted and are expected to reach REDACTED in value by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period. Portable devices are predicted to hit REDACTED by 2022, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. These are battery-powered devices, ranging from DSLR cameras to laptops or wearable devices that are movable and can work effectively for varied purposes. Portable chargers have the highest market share in the North American region due to highsales of gaming consoles, laptops, and other portable devices. The portable device charger market in North America is predicted to exceed REDACTED by 2022 at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. Other applications of mobile chargers include portable device-charging services, electric vehicle chargers, and drones. The market for other applications is predicted to hit nearly REDACTED by 2022, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.

The market growth for mobile chargers will be supported by cohesive government policies, energysaving awareness, and regulations in support of clean energy. The global increases in use of smartphones, tablets, electronic equipment, and smart appliances have created significant demand in the mobile charger market. There are various types of mobile chargers available in the market, including ultra-portable, pocket-sized, large, and powerful mobile chargers, which in turn include setups that can be used for camping trips, photo shoots, small production units, drones, or applications in areas where electricity is scarce. Mobile chargers have emerged as an alternative and efficient way of charging compared to conventional chargers because of their significant benefits, eco-friendly attributes, and clean energy concepts.

Report Scope

The global mobile charger market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user, and region. The report also includes opportunity analysis; and current trends, with a focus on solar chargers and emerging technologies, are covered at length. The mobile charger market is gaining momentum due to the growing number of smartphone users, cohesive government policies for solar chargers, rising disposable income, and so forth. The mobile charger is the most commonly used device across the globe due to increased adoption of electronic cars, electronic gadgets, and other devices. Electronic gadgets/devices such as mobile phones, tablets, cameras, laptops, head gear, and so on, which drain batteries at faster rates, will create significant demand for mobile chargers in the near future. This report also includes a detailed analysis of solar chargers, as solar energy is rising in popularity and concern for environmental protection is growing. Solar chargers are predicted to boost the mobile charger market considerably in the near future. Company profiles, including product portfolios and recent developments, are provided for major players that are contributing significantly to the growth of the mobile charger market.

Regionally, the mobile charger market is segmented into North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). A country-specific breakdown of the mobile charger market is also included in this report. North America, followed by Europe, will dominate the solar mobile charger market due to the rising number of smartphone users, increasing adoption of electronic gadgets and wearable devices, and cohesive government policies. The APAC region will grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of smartphones in this region, the presence of a huge mobile customer base, and growing disposable income across the region. India, China, Japan, and Korea are predicted to contribute significantly to the growth of the mobile charger market in this region. Major countries included in the analysis of this report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, Korea, and India; countries were included mainly on the basis of total revenue generated. Sales data for the global and regional markets were corroborated for the present and forecasted values based on statistical analysis.

The global mobile charger market is creating ample opportunity for stakeholders (such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributers, original equipment manufacturers, and other industry players) due to rising adoption of mobile phones, technological advancement, increasing electric vehicle sales, and so forth. New technologies and developments in the mobile charger market are covered at length in this report.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Annual reports and forward-looking statements from mobile charger market players, annual sales of market players, average cost of mobile chargers, and so forth were considered in estimating the market. A large number of mobile charger players are profiled in the report for a better understanding of the market.

This report on the mobile charger market provides a market overview, assesses application markets, provides an end-user analysis, and evaluates the mobile charger market by technology, application and region. The report also covers regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections, and market shares.

Report Includes

– 67 data tables and 11 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for mobile chargers within the semiconductor manufacturing industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Segmentation of the global market by technology, application, end-use sector, and geographical region

– Detailed descriptions of opportunity analysis; and current trends, with a focus on solar chargers and emerging technologies along with cohesive government policies for solar chargers

– Industry analysis of solar chargers, as solar energy is rising in popularity and have a major say in the global mobile charger market apart from being a concern for environmental protection

– Information on types of electric cell phone chargers and solar mobile chargers and their widespread applications

– Overview of the positioning, strategies, and market shares of key manufacturers, suppliers, distributers, original equipment manufacturers, and other industry players

– Company profiles which include product portfolios and recent developments, for major players of the mobile charger market including Allpowers, Cobra Electronics, Samsung, Lenovo, Qualcomm and Suntactics

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 New Developments and Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ALLPOWERS

AMBRANE

ANKER TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

APPLE INC.

CANADIAN SOLAR

CHARGED POWER

CHARGETECH

COBRA ELECTRONICS

ECOFLOW TECH

EMPO-NI

FIRST SOLAR

GOAL ZERO CORP.

HANERGY HOLDING GROUP LTD.

JA SOLAR

JACKERY INC.

JINKO SOLAR

LENOVO

LETSOLAR

LINCAD LTD.

PHILIPS

POWERADD

POWERBYPROXI

POWERSQUARE

POWERTRAVELLER

QUALCOMM

RAVPOWER

SALCOMP PLC

SAMSUNG

SHARP SOLAR

SHENZHEN ECSSON TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

SHENZHEN LEPOWER ELECTRONIC CO. LTD.

SHENZHEN PORTABLE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

SOLARTAB LTD.

SOLARWORLD AG

SOLIO

SOLOPOWER

SUNPOWER

SUNTACTICS

SUNTECH POWER

SUNTRICA LTD.

TRINA SOLAR

VOLTAIC

YINGLI SOLAR

XSORIES

XTORM

ZHONGLI TALESUN SOLAR CO.

