Oil and Gas Mobility Market growing with latest trends during 2019-2027 focusing on leading players like Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Halliburton, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Oracle

Oil and gas mobility is primarily used for transforming conventional practices used in the oil and gas industry into the mobile performance-driven approach. Oil and gas mobility ensures the maximum use of available resources driving the efficiency and rescuing the operational costs. Technological advancements in the oil and gas industry is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of oil and gas mobility market. However, the major challenge faced is the management of the existing data in the oil and gas industry.

The reports cover key developments in the oil and gas mobility market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from oil and gas mobility market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for oil and gas mobility in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the oil and gas mobility market.

Leading Key Players: Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Halliburton, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Wipro Limited

Increasing volumes of data, multi-platform mobility, and adoption of smart devices are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the oil and gas mobility market. However, the growing number of cyber-attacks is the major factor that might hinder the growth of this market. Increasing M2M communications, and integrated vendor ecosystem are creating lucrative business opportunities for oil and gas mobility market.

The global oil and gas mobility market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, organization size, and service. Based on type, the market is segmented into material management, asset management, data management, mobile analytics, workforce automation, and others. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization-size the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. Based on the service market is segmented as professional, cloud, and integration.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oil and gas mobility market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The oil and gas mobility market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

