Push to Talk Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

The Global Push to Talk Market size to grow from US$ 25.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 38.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 144 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 100 Tables and 36 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Push to Talk Market:

AINA Wireless (US)

AT&T (US)

Azetti Networks (Spain)

Bell Canada (Canada)

ESChat (US)

GroupTalk (Sweden)

Hytera (China)

iPTT (England)

Iridium (US)

Motorola Solutions (US)

Orion (US)

Qualcomm (US)

Sprint (US)

Simoco Wireless Solutions (England)

TAIT (New Zealand)

Telstra (Australia)

Verizon Wireless (US)

VoiceLayer (US)

Voxer (US)

Zebra (US)

Zello (US)

Zinc by Service Max (US)

“By organization size, the large enterprises segment to account for a higher share of the PTT market during the forecast period”

Enterprises with more than 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of the PTT technology, as they have a high number of field-related works and possess strong budget capabilities. They are significantly investing in PTT solutions and associated services to efficiently manage their workforce communication. They majorly focus on the efficiency of connectivity services, as they tend to be more risk-averse in their business interactions. Additionally, they are more geographically dispersed with a high scale of business operations, which involves the need for real-time and secured communications, and ability to share multimedia contents.

“Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The APAC PTT market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of PoC across enterprise verticals, such as transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and construction. The region is also the fastest adopter of smart phones, which further augment the adoption of PoC solutions. Additionally, major countries of APAC, such as China, Japan, and Singapore, have the best telecom infrastructure that allows for seamless connectivity via the PTT solution.

Competitive Landscape of Push to Talk Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.3 Agreements and Partnerships

3 Market Ranking of Key Players

Research Coverage:

The PTT market is segmented by component (hardware, solutions, and services), organization size, network type, vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overview; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the PTT market.

