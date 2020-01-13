Sparkling Red Wine Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Sparkling Red Wine market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Sparkling Red Wine market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Sparkling Red Wine market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Sparkling Red Wine among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Key Players Operating in the Sparkling Red Wine Market

The global wine market is highly fragmented due to presence of several global and regional players. Major players across the globe are opting for innovative products and attractive packaging designs to strengthen their position in the market.

Regional players in the market focus on collaborations with a wide range of retailing channels to enhance sales of sparkling red wine.

A few of the key players operating in the global sparkling red wine market are:

Accolade Wines

Azienda Agricola Ca' de Noci

Bird in Hand Winery Pty Ltd.

Charlie & Echo

Domaine Chandon, Inc.

G Patritti & Co. Pty Ltd.

Luis Pato

LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton

Pernod Ricard SA

Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market: Research Scope

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market, by Style

Brechetto

Lambrusco

Others (Shiraz, Rose, Brut, etc.)

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market, by Taste

Sweet

Dry

Semi-sweet

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market, by Price Range

Up to $10

$10 to $25

$25 to $40

Above $40

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market, by Size

Below 375 ml

375-750 ml

750-1500ml

Above 1500 ml

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel Convenience & Wine Stores Mega Retail Stores Others (Direct Sales, Wine Fest, etc.)



The report on the global sparkling red wine market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

