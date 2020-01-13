Vegan Beauty Products Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018 to 2028

Each market player encompassed in the Vegan Beauty Products Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Vegan Beauty Products Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The Vegan Beauty Products Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Vegan Beauty Products Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Vegan Beauty Products Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Arbonne International

Founded in 1975, Arbonne International has its official headquarters in Irvine, California. The company specializes in manufacture and commercialization of health & skincare products. Arbonne ranks among the leading companies offering products that are toxin-free, vegan, botanically-based, hypoallergenic, and PETA-approved.

Pacifica Beauty LLC

Founded in 1997, Pacifica Beauty LLC has its official headquarters in Portland, Oregon. The company manufactures a wide-range of skincare and beauty products and is well-known for its broad portfolio of cruelty-free products. Pacifica sells its products and offerings through company-owned stores as well as online stores.

Huda Beauty

Launched in 2013, Huda Beauty was introduced by Huda Kattan, an Iraqi-American business woman and make-up artist. Ever since it was launched, the brand has built an immensely positive reputation for some of its well-positioned products, including vegan makeup. With more than 140 product varieties sold in-store and online, the company is well-known for offering high quality vegan beauty products at reasonable prices.

Gabriel Cosmetics, Inc.

Founded in 1992, Gabriel Cosmetics, Inc. has its official headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The company started its operation as a botanical skincare company offering a wide range of homeopathic skincare & cosmetic products. The company’s philosophy is based on commercializing organic, vegan, and gluten-free cosmetic products at reasonable & affordable prices.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Founded in 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has its official headquarters in Oakland, California. The company commercializes a wide-range of skin-care and bath-care products that are 100% cruelty-free and is a major supporter of the ‘fur campaign’ by PETA. The wid-range of e.l.f. products enables the company to target demographic of a broader range of age, from teenagers to women aged in between 40-50. Other players profiled in the vegan beauty products market report include Gemdo Cosmetics Inc., Ecco Bella, and others.

Vegan Beauty Products Market – Additional Insight

Consumers Turn to CBD-Infused Vegan Beauty Products for Boosting the ‘Feel Good’ Factor

Demand for CBD-infused vegan beauty products is treading on an ever-increasing path, as cannabidiol (CBD) is being embraced for addressing multiple concerns such as anxiety and insomnia. Some studies also shed light on the fact that CBD arrests the growth of cancer cells, thereby fostering its popularity in the wellness community and beyond. A majority of consumers are replacing their entire beauty routine with a wide-range of cruelty-free and vegan beauty products, given that CBD is a beneficial holistic ingredient that helps in boosting the ‘feel good’ factor.

Companies operating in the vegan beauty products market are offering multiple product types infused with CBD, including creams & lotions, cleansers and toners, balms and butter, scrub exfoliators, essential oils, serums & masks, and others.

Scope of the Report