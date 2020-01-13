Vehicle Accessories Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019 – 2027

“
Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Vehicle Accessories market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Vehicle Accessories market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Vehicle Accessories are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Vehicle Accessories market.
Key players operating in global vehicle accessories market:
The vehicle accessories market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the vehicle accessories market are:
- Pioneer Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.
- Roush Performance Products, Inc.
- Garmin
- Covercraft Industries LLC
- H.I Motors
- Lloyd Mats
- Momo
- Car Mate Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Lund International, Inc.
- The Pep Boys
- Thule Group
- Classic Soft Trim
Global Vehicle Accessories Market – Research Scope
Global Vehicle Accessories Market, by Vehicle Type
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Vehicle
- Heavy Vehicles
Global Vehicle Accessories Market, by Application
- Interior
- Exterior
Global Vehicle Accessories Market, by Product
- Batteries
- Music System
- Guard rails
- LED screens
- Carriers
- Rims
- Infotainment
- Lighting
- Frames and fittings
- Others
Global Vehicle Accessories Market, by Supplier
- OESs
- E-retailer
- Single retailer
- Multi-brand retailer
- Others
Global Vehicle Accessories Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
