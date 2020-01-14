2020-2026 Comprehensive report on Catcher Chest Protectors Market by leading key players like Unequal Technologies, All-Star Sporting Goods, EvoShield, Rawlings Sporting Goods, Wilson Sporting Goods

”

The latest report titled global Catcher Chest Protectors Market 2020

Catcher chest protectors are protective pads worn by sportspersons such as baseball catchers and sports umpires to protect their torso from injuries. Professional and semi-professional baseball catchers habitually wear chest protectors. However, the protective gear can also be used by softball, cricket and hockey players to protect themselves from the impact of a ball. Apart from shielding a player from the physical injuries related to ball impact, the catcher chest protectors are aimed at protecting sportspersons from a rare and sudden heart condition known as commotio cordis. Commotio cordis, also sometimes designated as a cardiac concussion is a type of ventricular fibrillation, and is the second leading cause of cardiovascular death for children and adolescents who play sports. Commotio Cordis is seen mostly in athletes between the ages of 8 and 18 who are partaking in sports with projectiles such as baseballs, lacrosse balls or hockey pucks. The risks decrease as athlete s age and their rib cage and surrounding muscles get stronger and tougher.

Sports endorsements and presence of a high unmet need are set to drive the market.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: , Unequal Technologies, All-Star Sporting Goods, EvoShield, Rawlings Sporting Goods, Wilson Sporting Goods, Easton Sports, Mizuno

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are , Hard Shell, Soft Shell,

Market Segment by Applications, covers , Supermarket, Hypermarket, E-commerce, Retailers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

