Aerospace Data Recorders Market Insights and Forecast To 2027 Explored In Latest Research

Aerospace data recorders market is expectant to reach US$ 2379.5 million by 2025 as compared to US$ 1460.9 million in 2016, escalating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The major factor influencing the Aerospace data recorders market growth is the rise in air traffic across the globe. The aviation industry is experiencing a huge growth in commercial aviation as well as military aviation as the demand for both has increased rapidly over the past decades. The increase in commercial aviation is attributed to the facts such as increase in disposable income in developed as well as few developing countries, decrease in flight tariffs, and demand for reduced travel time.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 9

1.2 List of Figures 10

2 Introduction 13

2.1 Scope of the Study 13

2.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance 13

3 Key Takeaways 15

4 Market Landscape 18

4.1 Market Overview 18

4.2 Market Segmentation 19

4.2.1 Global Aerospace Data Recorders Market – By Types 21

4.2.2 Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market – By Application 21

4.2.3 Global Aerospace Data Recorders Market – By Geography 21

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces 23

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers 23

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 24

4.3.3 Threats to Substitute Products 24

4.3.4 Threats to New Entrants 24

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry 24

4.4 Value Chain Analysis – Aerospace Data Recorders Market 26

4.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers 26

4.4.2 System Integrators 27

4.4.3 End Users 27

4.4.4 Suppliers and Distributors 28

5 Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market – Key Industry Dynamics 29

5.1 Key Market Drivers 29

5.1.1 Rapid Increase in Air Traffic 29

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Real Time Data Transmission 29

5.1.3 Increased Aircraft Modernization Programs 30

5.2 Key Market Restraints 31

5.2.1 High Cost of Next Generation Data Recorders 31

5.2.2 Vulnerability to Cyber-Attacks 31

5.3 Key Market Opporunities 32

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Cockpit Voice Recorders 32

5.3.2 Implementation of Data Recorders with Increased Recording Time 32

5.4 Future Trends 33

5.4.1 Development of Crash Protected Fixed and Deployable Voice and Data Recorders 33

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 33

