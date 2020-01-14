Agriculture Drone Market : Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2025

“Global Agriculture Drone Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the agriculture drone industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global agriculture drone market with detailed market segmentation by product type, component, application, and geography. The global agriculture drone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Agriculture Drone market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

key agriculture drone market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are DJI Innovation, Autel Robotics, senseFly, Parrot SA, YUNEEC International, PrecisionHawk Inc., 3D Robotics, Aibotix, Dragonfly Innovations, and AeroVironment Inc. among others.

Rising automation in agriculture process, due to labor crisis, such as lack of aging farmers, skilled farmers, is influencing the growth of the market. Drones have the power to implement improved plantation with crop rotation strategies and give essential inputs associated to the daily progress of crops that is contributing to market growth. The companies working in this industry are planning, designing, and manufacturing systems which are gathering the data and are including them into business model that is expected to propel the industry growth.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included some of the top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares as well as core competencies. The research explains the technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global agriculture drone market based on product type, component and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall agriculture drone market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

