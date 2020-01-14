Arteriovenous (Av) Fistula Needle Market Is Booming Worldwide Just Published

AV fistula needle is a connection of artery to vein. The arteriovenous fistula needle is recommended as the first choice for hemodialysis. Arteriovenous fistula needles are used in conjunction with a connector of hemodialysis blood tubing set. These needles connect blood lines to the blood vessel through during dialysis procedure via an internal fistula. Health care providers recommend an arteriovenous fistula needle due to its good blood flow for dialysis, long lasting than other types of access, safety and less possibility of getting infected and blood clotting. According to disease control and prevention, 14.6 million transfusions are carried out per year in the US.

The arteriovenous fistula needles are available in different gauge size depends on blood flow rates, such as 17 gauge for <300 ml/min, 16 gauge for 300–350 ml/min, 15 gauge for >350–450 ml/min and 14 gauge for >450 ml/min. The arteriovenous (Av) fistula needles are used for Hemodialysis, self-cannulation, etc. Cannulation technique is a primary driver of needle choice. Flexible plastic cannula needles are used for comfort and to prevent needle infiltration during nocturnal home dialysis.

The arteriovenous fistula needle is selected based on needle gauge and needle length. Gauge is defined as the needle shaft’s outer diameter, while the inner diameter also depends on the thickness of the needle wall. Smaller gauge needles have a greater resistance to flow, thus require a slower rate of blood flow. The larger the inner diameter, the higher the blood flow rate. In countries where arteriovenous fistula cannula needles are available, patients can self-cannulate either with plastic cannulas or with standard sharp needles. Metal arteriovenous fistula needle have a silicone coating for smooth insertion and low flow resistance.

Growing geriatric population, increasing the prevalence of end-stage renal disease, technological innovation, favorable insurance and reimbursement policies, and rising per capita healthcare expenditure drive the arteriovenous fistula needle market. According to Fresenius medical care, the prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) was estimated to be 3,200,000 at the end of 2013 and continues to increase at a significantly high rate. Arteriovenous fistula needle market. However, factors such as needle associated risks may be act as restraints for arteriovenous fistula needle market.

Arteriovenous Fistula Needle Market is segmented by needle type, by location, by application, by end users, and by geography. By needle type includes sharp needle and Blunt needle. By location includes wrist, elbow and transposed brachial-basilic vein fistula. By application includes Hemodialysis, Home dialysis, and Self-cannulation. By end users includes diagnostic centers, hospitals, clinics, homecare and ambulatory surgery centers. By geography, it includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Geographically, the arteriovenous fistula needle market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific. Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by rising prevalence of end-stage renal diseases along with growing geriatric population, early adoption of the treatment procedure and technological advancements. According to Fresenius Medical, the prevalence of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis patients in the USA is 18%. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increasing population, insurance coverage, better healthcare facilities, rising healthcare income and increasing the prevalence of diseases. The prevalence of dialysis in Japan is 13% according to Fresenius medical care.

Some of the Key players in this market includes B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Becton Dickinson, and Company, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Cook Medical, Inc, Teleflex Medical, Fresenius Medical Care AG & CO., NxStage Medical, Inc., Poly Medicure Limited and others.