Automotive Ac Compressor Market is Expected to Reach Us$ 32.39 Bn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, “Automotive AC Compressor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” is expected to reach US$ 32.39 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

The global automotive AC compressor market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 2% between 2018 and 2026, according to a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). According to the report, the global market is likely to be influenced by a range of political, economic, social, technical, and industry-specific factors. Latin America is expected to witness rapid rise in demand for AC compressors, and the market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period.

Currently, global warming is a major issue that is affecting the lives of people. Temperature of the environment is increasing by one to two degrees every year. Transportation in such weather conditions is not easy. Vehicles are equipped with AC units in order to curtail these problems, which regulates the temperature of the vehicle interior. There are two broad segments of AC compressors: electrical and conventional. Convectional compressors directly run through the engine, via a belt, which exerts pressure on the engine, leading to increase in vehicle emission. Increase in vehicle emission leads to a rise in global warming, as vehicular emission has greenhouse gases such as CO2 and methane. Electric vehicles have been introduced in the market in order to deal with the issue of vehicle emission. For electric vehicles, an electrical AC compressor is used. An electrical AC compressor is also utilized in premium vehicles. Demand for premium vehicles has increased due to the increase in standard of living and purchasing power capacity. Furthermore, demand for zero emission vehicles is increasing in order to overcome the problem of deteriorating environmental conditions.