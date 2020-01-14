Automotive Aluminum Alloy Oe Market Expected to Surpass Us$ 46 Bn, Globally, by 2026

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Automotive Aluminum Alloy OE Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global automotive aluminum alloy OE market is anticipated to surpass US$ 46 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Aluminum being light in weight is gradually replacing the steel content in automobiles. The usage of aluminum alloy reduces the load on the vehicle and hence, less power is required by the engine to drive the vehicle, which increases fuel-efficiency and reduces pollution. Rising consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is estimated to drive the automotive aluminum alloy OE market.

Increase in level of pollutants in the environment is compelling governments to enforce regulations leading to light weighting of vehicles and reduction of emissions. Europe has raised its average CO2 emission target of 95g/Km by 2020 for passenger vehicles, from its target of 150g/Km in 2015. Therefore, automakers are preferring to adopt light weighting in order to achieve such a significant drop in emission. This, in turn, is projected to boost the demand for automotive aluminum alloy during the forecast period. Aluminum can absorb two times more collision energy than mild steel. Hence, the utilization of aluminum alloy in body panels improves the crash worthiness of the vehicle. The lower weight of the vehicle enabled by utilization of aluminum alloy improves vehicle handling and also reduces braking distance, thus enhancing safety. High demand for pedestrian safety is expected to boost the adoption of aluminum alloy in vehicle body panel parts, which in turn is likely to propel the aluminum alloy OE market.