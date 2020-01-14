Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market 2018 Price By Revenue, Regional Outlook And Consumption

Fact.MR has announced the addition of the “Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2027“report to their offering.

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market Insights

With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market player in a comprehensive way.

Key Stakeholders of the Global Market

As the environmental regulations regarding exhaust emission tighten, automotive giants are trying to align their products to meet the global emission standards. M&A activities and adoption of smart strategies such as international competitiveness, race to the bottom, or early mover advantage, automotive OEMs of catalytic converter devices have successfully established their positions in the global market. For instance, BASF Catalyst had acquired catalytic converter technology from Engelhard Corp. and has recently celebrated manufacturing of its 400 millionth automotive catalytic converter at Huntsville, Alabama site.

Key stakeholders in the global automotive catalytic converter devices are Benteler International AG, Tenneco Inc., Faurecia SA, BASF Catalysts, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, MagnettiMarelliSPA, Clean Diesel Technologies and Katcon among others.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Electrification of Automotive Industry to Obstruct Market Growth

With the aim to reduce harmful substances in exhaust emissions and to exploit sustainable energy sources, development of electric vehicles is very well received across the globe. As major industry titans have seriously implemented manufacturing of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, roads of major world regions are increasingly driving the same vehicles. As these vehicles do not use fuel source for energy, they exempt the use of catalytic converters. With the increased adoption of electric vehicles, market for catalytic converter devices may experience timid growth.

