B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2027

Global B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) Market: Overview

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) is a group of heterogeneous proliferative malignancies. These malignancies usually occur in the B-cells, natural killer (NK) cells, or T cells in the lymphoid cell tissues such as bone marrow, spleen, thymus, and lymph nodes. In most cases, B-cell lymphoma is NHL cases with a broad range of blood cancers that occur in B-cells.

The global B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma market was revolutionized in the late 1990s due to the introduction of Roche’s Rituxan/MabThera drug. The market is still primarily dominated by the Rituxan drug. However, the patients suffering from B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma easily become stubborn to the Rituxan therapy or experience a relapse after receiving the first level of treatment. Such results have led to a surge in the research and development activities to address the issue.

Global B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) Market: Notable Development

Some of the key developments in the global B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma market are listed below:

In June 2019, Genentech announced that it has received FDA approval for its Polivy™ drug. This drug is in combination with Rituxan® plus bendamustine and is used to treat adults with refractory or relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. This treatment drug is for patients who have received a minimum two therapies. Polivy™ was granted accelerated approval based on the complete rate of response.

In 2017, AstraZeneca and Aceta Pharma, the hematology research and development center of the company announced that the company has received the US FDA accelerated approval to CALQUENCE™. The drug is a kinase inhibitor used for the treatment of adults suffering from mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and have undergone at least one therapy session.

In May 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that the company has been successful in getting the US FDA approval for the VENCLEXTA® drug. It was approved as a drug for treating patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The patients need not have undergone any therapy session in order to use the approved drug.

Some of the key players in the global market include names such as Amgen, Bayer Inc., Calistoga, Celgene, and EMD Serono among others.

Global B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the key driving factors for the growth of the global B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma market are listed below:

Growth CAR-T cell therapies: One of the key factors driving the growth of the global B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma market is the increasing therapies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells.

Launch of pipelines: The recent launch of six pipeline agents is also expected to play a key role in the growth of the global B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma market over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Label Expansions: Another important factor that is driving the growth of the global B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma market is the label expansion of presently marketed therapies for treating B-cell NHL subtypes.

Global B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) Market: Geographical Outlook

Global B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma market can be segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global market is expected to be dominated by North America owing to the rising number of people suffering from B-cell NHL. The market is expected to continue its dominance on account of early access to new technological and healthcare advances and growing awareness among people about B-cell NHL.