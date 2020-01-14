BCG Vaccines Sales Market Estimated to Reach $65 million by 2025 – AJ Vaccines, China National ,Greensignal Bio, Intervax, Japan BCG Laboratory, Merck & Company, Sanofi S.A, Serum Institute of India, Statens Serum Institute

Sameer Joshi

BCG vaccines sales market was valued at $45 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $65 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

BCG vaccine is a live attenuated vaccine used for the prevention of tuberculosis. It is administered to newborns from tuberculosis and leprosy prevalent regions. This vaccine is generally administered to children at birth in countries with high incidence of TB. However, in low incidence regions, only children at high risk are typically immunized, whereas adults are generally not immunized. However, adults (up to the age of 35) who are frequently exposed to drug-resistant TB may also be given BCG vaccine.

This report segments the BCG vaccines sales market based on drug type, usage, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on drug type, it is bifurcated into immune BCG and therapy BCG. On the basis of usage, the market is categorized into tuberculosis and bladder cancer. Based on end user, it is segmented into adults and pediatrics. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the BCG vaccines sales market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of BCG vaccines sales based on drug type such as immune BCG and therapy BCG is carried out in the report.

The global BCG vaccines sales market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key cities.

