Consumer Mobile Payments Market 2020: Technological Advancement with Leading Vendors like ACI Worldwide, Alphabet, Samsung Electronics, DH, Fidelity National Information Services

“Latest Research Report: Consumer Mobile Payments industry

E-commerce is well and truly here to stay and has revolutionized the retail industry. E-commerce has essentially transformed the world into one big global village, allowing companies to reach customers in far-flung areas. The developing world in particular is predicted to be ‘mobile-first’ or even ‘mobile-only’, and smartphone sales have already eclipsed that of traditional PCs. The comfort and convenience provided by mobile e-commerce is unparalleled and it aims to cater to the demand for niche products as well as traditional ones. Any company that chooses to ignore the mobile e-commerce movement does so at its own peril. The smartphone explosion has led to mobile wallets and contactless payments being adopted slowly but surely. Developing countries are leading the way when it comes to becoming cashless and they have taken to the mobile phone to transfer funds like no other device. A few of the factors responsible for widespread adoption of mobile payments include efficiency, cost-effectiveness, usability, transaction security and interoperability. Even though credit and debit cards currently enjoy a higher rate of usage, the advent of mobile payment Apps and other contactless payments should ensure that they become the go-to-solution for all kinds of payment needs in the future.

As retailers install new payment terminals to enable contactless payment, this will go a long way in solving logistical constraints. With the introduction of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay, the millennial generation is at the forefront of adopting new technology by embracing mobile payments. With this seismic shift in payment methods, it is logical to assume that even older generations will follow millennials and take to mobile payments in retail. Adopting and enabling mobile payments allows companies to invest in newer technology that is far more user-friendly and intuitive. Consumers would also be happy to use these services that would make their daily lives immeasurably easier. A smartphone is a gadget that is more of a necessity than a luxury in the 21st century and companies have not been blind to this. They are well-aware that their customers are using their mobile for anything and everything and therefore, mobile payments would be the next logical step in the journey towards a cashless economy. Mobile contactless payments are quickly becoming the new normal method to pay retailers as the need to visit an ATM to withdraw cash is eliminated.

Get a Sample PDF Report: https://www.garnerinsights.com/Global-Consumer-Mobile-Payments-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025#request-sample

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: , ACI Worldwide, Alphabet, Samsung Electronics, DH, Fidelity National Information Services, Fiserv, Jack Henry & Associates, MasterCard, PayPal Holdings, Square, Visa, Apple

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are , Remote, Proximity

Market Segment by Applications, covers , Retail, Hospitality & Tourism, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline, Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.garnerinsights.com/Global-Consumer-Mobile-Payments-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025#discount

Report Highlights:

1 A detailed overview of the parent market

2 Market dynamics in the industry

3 In-depth market segmentation

4 Historical, current, and planned market sizes in terms of quantity and value

5 Recent industry trends and developments

6 Competitive landscape

7 Strategic proposal of major players and products

8 Potential growth and niche markets, geographical areas

9 Neutral perspective on market performance

10 Market players must have the information to maintain and strengthen market share.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global Consumer Mobile Payments market? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Consumer Mobile Payments market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in the global Consumer Mobile Payments market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market? Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global market?

Thank You For Visiting Our Report

View Full [email protected] https://garnerinsights.com/Global-Consumer-Mobile-Payments-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025#description