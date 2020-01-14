Contactless PoS Terminal Market 2020: Remarking Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand by Top Key Players: Cegid, NEC, MICROS Systems, Hewlett Packard, Cisco Systems, Samsung Electronics

“Latest Research Report: Contactless PoS Terminal industry

A terminal with contactless functionality, supporting it to accept contactless payments, comprising payments from contactless chip cards, mobile NFC devices that are enabled with payment application and authorizations and dual interface chip cards. Contactless payment application exist in a point-of-sale (PoS) terminal in accordance with multiple application kernels, one of each supported payment network. The application kernels are developed and certified by the vendors who offer contactless PoS terminals. Contactless application kernels can be designed to support two different types of transactions: contactless Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) chip transactions and contactless magnetic stripe data (MSD) transactions. The contactless EMV chip transaction supports enhanced functions and features including consumer device consumer verification mode (CVM).

A number of factors are contributing to the growth of global contactless PoS terminal market such as advancement in contactless payment technology, rising awareness of plastic money among the buyers, increasing frequency of purchases, and the need for fast transaction time without any hassle of long queues for payment. Contactless payment is further evolving, making itself a useful interface between the consumers, retailers, advertisers and marketers. Hence, contactless PoS terminals adoption is PoSitively impacted with all the above mentioned factors aiding the growth in revenue of global contactless PoS terminal market.

The Contactless PoS Terminal Market 2020 is anticipated to show an enormous growth in the upcoming years. The analysts have considered all the present-day trends, major drawbacks and the futuristic opportunities that are factoring to the growth of the market.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: , Cegid, NEC, MICROS Systems, Hewlett Packard, Cisco Systems, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic, Ingenico, Verifone Systems, Toshiba

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are , Hardware, Software

Market Segment by Applications, covers , Retail, BFSI, Education And IT, Transportation And Logistics, Energy And Utility, Government, Defence, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

1 A detailed overview of the parent market

2 Market dynamics in the industry

3 In-depth market segmentation

4 Historical, current, and planned market sizes in terms of quantity and value

5 Recent industry trends and developments

6 Competitive landscape

7 Strategic proposal of major players and products

8 Potential growth and niche markets, geographical areas

9 Neutral perspective on market performance

10 Market players must have the information to maintain and strengthen market share.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global Contactless PoS Terminal market? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Contactless PoS Terminal market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in the global Contactless PoS Terminal market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market? Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global market?

