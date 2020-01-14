Cranial Implant Market SWOT analysis by Growth Opportunities during 2019 to 2024

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Cranial Implant’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Stryker Corporation (United States),Anatomics Pty Ltd (Australia),Innovasis (United States),B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),Zimmer Biomet (United States),evonos GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),DePuy Synthes (United States),OsteoMed (United States),Medartis AG (Switzerland),Medtronic (United States),OssDsign (Sweden),KLS Martin (United States),BioArchitects (Brazil),Kelyniam Global (United States)

Cranial implants are implants required to protect intracranial structures, to restore the skull contour and to normalize the cerebral hemodynamic after cranial defects. Cranial defects are the results of accidents, injuries, malignancy, and infection. Repairing severe human skull injuries needs customized cranial implants, and current imagining research aims to advance a new approach to produce these implants. Cranioplasty is defined as the repair of a defect or deformity of the cranium.

Market Segmentation:

by Application (Clinics, Hospitals, Neurosurgery Specialty Centers), Material (Polyetheretherketone, Poly(methylmethacrylate) (PMMA), Cortical Bone, Metals, Autopolymerizing Acrylic Resin, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rising Automated Manufacturing Techniques

Growing Adoption of 3D Printing For Cranial Implants

Market Growth Drivers:

Increase in Target Population Requiring Cranial Implants

Rising Number of Trauma Cases

Restraints:

High Cost Related to Cranial Implant

Opportunities:

Increasing Investment in Research & Development

Growing Healthcare Infrastructural Development in Developing Countries

Challenges:

Allergy Infection Due to Materials Such As Metals, Titanium and Others



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

