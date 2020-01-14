Digital Language Learning Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 – Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC), Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone

Digital English language learning is witnessing the major demand from both academic and non-academic sectors in Asian countries. The currently increasing trend among Asian students to enroll themselves in universities in the western countries for higher education is creating a significant demand for language learning courses. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries, especially from India and China, enroll themselves for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), and other language-based courses and certifications.

TOEFL and IELTS are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level, including proper English speaking and writing skills. This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various ELT institutions across these countries, which in turn has opened up avenues for different English learning methods. Moreover, in response to this, various schools, colleges, and universities in India and China have adopted digital learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing.

Get Exclusive Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006243/

The report enables you to-

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Digital Language Learning under development

Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies. This factor has positively impacted the growth of the digital language learning market in recent years. Additionally, several schools and universities in India and China are also offering English learning courses for the students willing to appear for competitive exams. The increasing number of candidates from Asian countries enrolling for competitive exams to qualify for education in western countries is driving the digital language learning market.

Leading Key Players:

Busuu, Ltd

Babbel

Fluenz

Lingoda GmbH

Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Pearson PLC

Preply, Inc.

Rosetta Stone, Inc.

Verbling, Inc.

Yabla, Inc

The digital language learning market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global digital language learning market. Whereas SAM followed by MEA, and Europe holds the highest market share in the digital language learning market. Digital language learning market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006243/

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]