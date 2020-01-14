Disodium EDTA Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018 – 2026

Latest Report on the Disodium EDTA Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Disodium EDTA Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Disodium EDTA Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Disodium EDTA in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Disodium EDTA Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Disodium EDTA Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Disodium EDTA market over the forecast period 2018 – 2026

Key developments in the current Disodium EDTA Market landscape

Key Players

Some of the leading players of global disodium EDTA market include AzkoNobel N.V., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Finoric LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, ChemSol LLC, LabChem Inc., Rajvi Enterprise, Shivam Agro Industries, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Aadhunik Industries.

Disodium EDTA: Key Developments

In September 2015, ChemPoint EMEA B.V. expanded the marketing deal with Dow Chemical for the Food-Grade EDTA . It is a disodium EDTA that is used as an agent for food applications. The ChemPoint EMEA B.V. will provide order high level of formulation support fulfillment, sales and marketing for the product.

. It is a disodium EDTA that is used as an agent for food applications. The ChemPoint EMEA B.V. will provide order high level of formulation support fulfillment, sales and marketing for the product. AzkoNobel and Viachem are in a partnership for the production of disodium EDTA. Its previous product Dissolvine E-Ca-10 was rebranded to Solvitar – keeping food fresh, to differentiate and emphasize the quality and high purity of the product.

Disodium EDTA: Regulations for use in Food Preparations

The disodium EDTA needs approvals from the internationally recognized standards for its use in minute quantities in the food preparations. The FSSC 22000 certificate from the internationally recognized standard ISO 22000 and PAS 220 from the British Standards Institute(BSI) is necessary. The Global Food Safety Initiative(GFSI) approves these certifications.

It is also safe for use in Over-the-counter (OTC) personal care products as approved by the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) Expert Panel.

Disodium EDTA: Opportunities

The regulatory approval for disodium EDTA for use in the cosmetics and food industry has led to increased demand of the product by the manufacturers. Addition of disodium EDTA in products has been very useful but the government approval has diversified the use of disodium EDTA. The manufacturers are also gaining certification of FSSC 22000 and PAS 220 to have a better opportunity in the market in comparison with the others. Also, there is extensive research going on disodium EDTA which increases the end use application of these products.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Disodium EDTA Market

Competition & Companies involved

Technology Used for manufacturing of Disodium EDTA

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Disodium EDTA industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Disodium EDTA. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

