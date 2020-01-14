Driver Assistance System (Das) Market for Locomotive is Expected to Reach Us$ 18 Mn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, “Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market for Locomotive – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” expanding at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to reach US$ 18 Mn by 2026.

Human safety is of utmost importance for any industry. Trains are considered to be a risky mode of transportation. Control over a train cannot be achieved within possible time due to its speed and size. This is supported by the statistics on the fatalities caused by train accidents. In 2016, more than 50,000 people lost their lives due to rail accidents. In the 28 nations of the EU, 1,723 persons were killed in train accidents, which is 6% rise from the previous year (2015). India has serious issues associated with rail transportation. Every year, more than 15,000 people in India lose their lives owing to train-related fatalities. There needs to be a system which can monitor the train and improve driving conditions for the driver and traveling conditions for passengers. Driver assistance systems provide greater functionality and effectiveness for trains. Various regulations are imposed by regulatory bodies on the automotive industry and mandated several systems or applications for vehicles to curb the accident rate. Such regulations are likely to be imposed on trains. However, train component manufacturers need to include DAS in old running and new trains in order to comply with such regulations. This is likely to boost the driver assistance system (DAS) market for locomotive.