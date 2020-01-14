Europe High Voltage Cable Market Is Booming Worldwide with Top Key Players Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT A/S

The Europe high voltage cable market accounted for US$ 8.01 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 12.49 Bn in 2027.

Growing industrialization, economic development, focus towards power grid are some of the factors responsible to drive the growth of the high voltage cable market. However, there are some factor which might have an adverse impact in the growth of the high voltage cable market. Fluctuation in the pricing structure of copper and aluminum prices, changing customer preferences in developing countries, exchange rates, international trade, changing industrialization trends, and stocks of raw materials. The prices of copper and aluminum vary on a daily basis. The aforesaid factor is a restraining factor which could hamper the market of high voltage cables.

Some of the players present in high voltage cable market are Dubai Cable Company – Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT A/S, Prysmian Group (General Cable Corporation), Siemens AG, Southwire Company, LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TELE-FONIKA Kable SA (TF Kable), and ZTT Group among others.

During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the underground high voltage cable is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the high voltage cable market. However, submarine high voltage cable segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. High voltage underwater cables is, they are invisible and are being hidden below surfaces. Moreover, voltage losses are lower with underground cables than overhead lines. However, most transmission losses transpire within the lower voltage distribution networks. HVUCs are not at risk of storm damage apart from water damage and are far less likely to cause death or injuries due to accidental contact with the lines/cables.

The high voltage cable market on the basis of end user is segmented into renewable energy, industrial, and infrastructure. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the underground high voltage cable is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the high voltage cable market, whereas renewable energy is projected to be the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The overall high voltage cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the high voltage cable market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the high voltage cable market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the high voltage cable market.

