Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2025

Scope of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market: Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) refers to cement-based composites, which is made of substratum and reinforcement materials. The substratum includes Cement paste, mortar or concrete and the reinforcement materials is composed of steel fiber, glass fiber, synthetic fiber and natural fiber, etc.Concrete fiber can control the micro cracks concrete plastic shrinkage effectively, which caused by shrinkage, temperature changes and other factors, to prevent and suppress the formation and development of cracks in the concrete native, thereby increasing the service life of concrete.Polypropylene and cold rolled steel concrete fiber are the main raw materials of fiber concrete. Fiber concrete is mainly used in road industry, construction, industrial, etc. Road industry is the largest downstream application, which share reached 42.76% share in 2015. The shares of construction and industrial were 36.50% and 7.76% then.Concrete fiber includes steel fiber, synthetic fiber (such as polypropylene fiber, nylon fiber and other), glass concrete fiber and others. Owning to higher addition and lower price, steel fiber remains the most used fiber of all, followed by synthetic fiber and glass concrete fiber.Compared with foreign giants, concrete fiber produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. In China, due to affluent raw material and lower price, concrete fiber manufacturers mainly produce steel fiber. China is the largest consumer of concrete fiber in the world. Euclid Chemical, Sika Corporation, Nycon are the major manufacturers in the USA, and these companies usually produce both steel fiber and synthetic fiber. Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC).

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Steel Concrete Fiber

⦿ Synthetic Concrete Fiber

⦿ Glass Concrete Fiber

⦿ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market for each application, including-

⦿ Industrial Flooring

⦿ Bridge & Road

⦿ Residential & commercial Building

⦿ Others

The report on the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market track the size of the demand for key product types and trends in applications impacting the revenue shares of various products in key regions.The Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market report provides insights into the revenues and volumes contributed by key end users. The study offers a scrutiny of products that have attracted considerable investments by emerging players and new entrants.

