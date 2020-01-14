Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market 2018 Industry Growth, Key Players (ACI Worldwide, Capgemini, Dell, Experian PLC, Fiserv, NICE) and Demand Forecast Report 2027

The growing instances of theft and fraudulent activities among financial institutions have become a significant concern in recent years for the finance industry. The advent of modern technologies has also made these institutions vulnerable to cyber-attacks and identity theft, leading to huge losses every year. The increasing popularity of digital transactions among users is building pressure on these firms to be efficient in tackling financial crimes and frauds. This is subsequently encouraging the market players to introduce better solutions and exploit the current market potential effectively.

The global financial crime and fraud management solutions market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period with the increasing usage of digital banking services and cashless transactions among users. Furthermore, the growing frequency of cyber frauds and resulting revenue losses are further likely to propel the market growth. However, changing regulatory environment in the finance industry remain a challenge for financial crime and fraud management solutions market. On the other hand, the need for more efficient fraud management solutions is likely to showcase significant opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Capgemini SE, Dell Inc., Experian PLC, Fiserv, Inc., IBM Corporation, NICE Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Polaris Consulting & Services Limited, SAS Institute Inc.

The global financial crime and fraud management solutions market is segmented on the basis of component and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as banks, credit unions, specialty finance and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global financial crime and fraud management solutions market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The financial crime and fraud management solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

