Genetic Testing Market Projected to Reach $17,606.70 million by 2025 – Abbott, Bio-Rad, Myriad Genetics, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eurofins, Illumina, Qiagen, Novartis

Pune, January 14,2020

Genetic Testing Market

Genetic Testing Market was valued at $7,501.90 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $17,606.70 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Genetic testing is the study of DNA that identifies gene mutation associated with a variety of genetic disorder. There are various types of genetic testing, and several methods such as cytogenetic testing, biochemical testing, molecular testing, molecular testing, and chromosome analysis are used to determine the changes in person’s chromosomes, genes, or proteins. The outcomes of a genetic test confirm or diagnose a suspected genetic condition or help determine a person’s chance of developing or passing on a genetic disorder.

The Global genetic testing market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into predictive testing, predictive testing, prenatal & newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into cytogenetic testing, molecular testing, and DNA sequencing. By application, it is segmented into cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, cardiovascular disease diagnosis, and others. Region wise, the market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

