Global Orange Powder Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Orange powder is an amazing ingredient which, when mixed with regular facial masks or face packs, can add a natural glow and brightness to the skin. Regular application of orange powder to the skin can deliver substantial protection from skin injuring UV radiation and enable users to get rid of ugly suntans and unwanted dullness. Being loaded with valuable citric acid, the orange powder works as a natural bleach and brightening agent for the skin. This product can be effectively utilized for lightening the skin tone. When mixed with hot water and lemon juice, orange powder can be used as a concoction for a facial steam. The orange powder has several health-related benefits. Due to this factor, several food and beverage industries have started the orange powder in the bakery and healthy food items.

Orange powder is extremely beneficial for people having oily skin. People with oily skin often suffer from clogged pores and develop a lot of blackheads. A mask prepared by orange powder and yoghurt can bring amazing outcomes. It will not only unclog the oily skin pores by pulling excess oil and dirt out but will also diminish/reduce the existing blackheads. The orange powder can also be used to keep the skin pores open by eliminating all sorts of impurities, dirt, and excess oil from it.

It means, the product can drive away from factors which can directly or indirectly cause skin infections like pimples and acne. Users can also prepare an exfoliating face mask by blending orange peel powder with rose water, which can help in getting rid of unexpected breakouts. The powder obtained from orange is not only useful in treating toxic skin infections but can also help in reducing marks or scars left by infections. Due to its valuable bleaching property, the orange powder can effectively work on all types of skin blemishes and lighten the skin.

Market Segmentation

The market report categorizes the global Orange Powder market based on top players/brands, regional markets, trending product types, major applications, and potential end-users. This market report also analyses the global Orange Powder market status, competitive landscape, global and regional market share, growth rate, recent trends, future prospects, market driving forces, potential opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors, and major market players operating in the global orange powder market.

Based on product types, the global orange powder market has been split into-

Orange Peel Powder

Orange Juice Power

Other

The global orange powder market segmentation based on applications has been given as-

Beverage

Bakery

Dairy

Ice Cream

Jam

Other

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions that are continuing to the growth of the global orange powder market. The primary study objective of the research report is to properly analyse the global Orange Powder market size (volume and value) based on major companies, key regional markets, major product types, and potential end-user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast until the year 2025. The report primarily focuses on the major global Orange Powder manufacturing and retailing companies. The market has been segmented based on the region in order to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development in different regions and countries.

Industry News

Pure Nature Skin Science India, also known as Khadi Pure is an Indian brand that retails premium-quality skincare products that are 100% natural, paraben-free, and enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients. The brand’s orange powder and orange peel powder is made from oranges having high citric acid. This powder can help in skin exfoliation, skin brightening, and can also be used for treating acne and pimples.

