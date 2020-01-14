Global PC Gaming Mouse Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

PC Gaming Mouse Market:

Executive Summary

For both professional and amateur gamers, using the standard mouse becomes taxing. Due to this reason, they turn towards PC gaming mouse market, as these devices come with a myriad of features. Designed to improve the experience of playing video games, they offer high levels of accuracy to the user. PC gaming mouse market comes with adjustable dots per inch (DPI). DPI refers to the sensitivity of these gadgets, which is useful for gamers who play competitive first-person shooter (FPS) games. In the PC gaming mouse market, users can change the DPI by pressing a single button.

These devices have programmable buttons, which allow gamers to perform specific actions or functions. The reason that PC gaming mouse market includes them is to make it easier to play certain types of games. For example, they are useful in video games which require the player to use multiple keys. PC gaming mouse market uses acceleration in their devices, as it allows users to move the cursor across the screen quickly. Although gamers preferred using wired mouses only, there is a shift, as the wireless variants now offer similar values of latency and input lag.

The high-end PC gaming mouse market provides users with the ability to adjust the weight. Certain gamers prefer heavier devices, while other like to use light gadgets. Every manufacturer in the PC gaming mouse market places significant emphasis on ergonomics. The reason is that gamers tend to play for long periods, due to which it is crucial that these devices are comfortable at all times. In the PC gaming mouse market, manufacturers offer these gadgets in different sizes and shapes, to cater to the needs of users. Also, gamers have to choose between optical and laser mouses. Although the differences between them are minor, they make a significant difference while gaming.

Market key player:

Razer

Corsair

A4TECH

Logitech

RAPOO

Genius(KYE Systems Corp)

SteelSeries

MADCATZ

Roccat

Mionix

COUGAR

AZio

Segmentation

The segmentation of the PC gaming mouse market is essential to understand this industry. There are two types of classifications – by type and by application. Under type, the groups are wireless mouse and wire mouse. When it comes to application, the classifications are entertainment place and private used.

Regional Overview

As the goal is to provide in-depth analysis of the PC gaming mouse market, it is necessary to identify various regions of interest. In this report, there are six markets that contribute to the growth of this industry. India, North America, China, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia are the regions where there is a demand for PC gaming mouse market.

Latest Industry News

Companies are now placing significant emphasis on wireless gaming mouse, to bring it up to the same level of reliability as their wired counterparts. They now offer greater set of features such as 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth, to improve the experience for gamers. On top of that, companies are increasing the battery life of these devices. As per the latest estimate, these gadgets can last for several months with a single charge. Some manufacturers are offering magnetic charging along with LED lighting.

