Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treatment Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027

Global Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treatment Market – Introduction

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is a contagious viral infection. It is a mild clinical syndrome, which mostly affects infants and children. It can be cured within 7 to 10 days. The most common causative agents of hand, foot, and mouth disease are coxsackievirus A16 and enterovirus A71. A supportive treatment is generally recommended for hand, foot, and mouth disease. The disease is characterized by oral enanthem, maculopapular, and macular or vesicular rashes on the hands and feet. The virus causes rashes or blisters in the mouth and on the palms of hands, soles of feet, and blisters in the mouth at the back of throat.

Global Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

The global hand, foot, and mouth disease market is fragmented, with large number of domestic players holding majority shares in respective regions. The global market is attracting large number of domestic manufacturers. Major players operating in the global hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market focus on business expansion, research & development, and mergers & collaborations.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a key producer of generic medicines and a recognized leader in innovative and specialty pharmaceuticals across the globe. The company delivers high quality and patient-centric health care solutions across the globe. It has a broad generic product portfolio, with more than 35,000 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries operates through two business segments: generic medicines and specialty medicines.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company engaged in the research & development, manufacture, and marketing of novel therapeutic drugs. The company offers its products in three therapeutic areas: gastroenterology, oncology, and central nervous system. Moreover, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company develops vaccines for prevention of various infectious diseases. The company has more than 18 manufacturing sites globally and 151 subsidiary companies.

To Know the Scope of Our Report Get a Brochure on “Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treatment Market” here @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=71358

Global Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treatment Market – Dynamics

Increase in Footprint of Pharmaceutical Companies in Emerging Markets

Availability of cost-effective drugs across the globe and increase in footprint of pharmaceutical manufacturers in potential markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to propel the global hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market.

Research & Development of Drugs and Vaccines to Drive Market

A large number of promising novel drug candidates are in different stages of clinical trials. The anticipated approvals of novel agents such as molecular decoys, translation inhibitors, receptor antagonists, and replication inhibitors are expected to propel the global hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market during the forecast period. Rise in health care expenditure drives demand for research & development of biologics and biosimilars for treatment of hand, foot, and mouth disease.

High Prevalence of Viral Infection Causing Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease to Propel Market

An article published by NCBI stated that 3,605 to 9,271 cases of HFMD were reported in the Republic of Korea between 2010 and 2014, with prevalence of 1 in 3 deaths. Moreover, the socioeconomic burden ranged from US$ 80.5 Mn to US$ 164.2 Mn.

Pre Book “Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treatment Market” Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=71358<ype=S

However, stringent government regulations for sale of over-the-counter hand, foot, and mouth disease drugs and lack of awareness about the disease in developing countries are likely to restrain the global hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market.