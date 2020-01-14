Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Will Witness Substantial Growth with Top Key Players: Vulcan Engineering Co., Ellison Technologies, Kuka Robotics

A robotic arm is a mechanical arm that is programmable and can perform tasks similar to a human arm. Heavy payload robotic arms refers to the robotic arm used for the movement of heavy loads which is not possible with the help of a conventional robotic arm owing to its capacity restraints. The heavy payload robotic arms offer high torque, better heat dissipation and longer operational life thereby leading to an increased operational efficiency of the process being carried out. Heavy payload robotic arms are capable of handling heavy loads with great ease and accuracy. These robotic arms are characterized by controllers, actuators, and advanced sensors. Furthermore, they are well suited for the handling of parts such as car chassis, large electric appliances, heavy machinery, construction materials, and heavy castings, among others.

Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market – Drivers and Restraints

The conventional robotic arms might require a high counter balance weight which might hamper the functionality of the robotic arms. High payload robotic arms eliminate the need of this counter balance and increasing the productivity of the system. The robotic arms having a higher wrist capacity are being introduced in the market by the key players. The higher capacity makes the robotic arm capable of handling large materials such as automotive chassis and heavy machinery parts.

Additionally, the high payload robotic arms are characterized by a high reach which can be as high as that of cranes. Such robotic arms ensures an increased output and reduce the dangerous associated with the process being carries out. An increasing number of heavy payload robotic arms providers are engaged in the development of robotic arms which are equipped with heavy duty components which make them capable of operating for thousands of hours of continuous operations. Furthermore, the key players are engaged in the introduction of innovative robotic arms with distinctive features in order to gain a competitive edge over their peers.

The increasing demand for the heavy payload robotic arms from the automotive as well as heavy machinery industry is expected to be the prime mover for heavy payload robotic arms market growth. Additionally, increase in the industrial activity especially in the emerging economies is expected to propel the heavy payload robotic arm market growth. Other factors contributing to the growth of the market are increasing adoption by the metal and construction industry, need for increasing the operational efficiency for the end users. However, the high cost of ownership associated with the heavy payload robotic arms may hamper the growth of the heavy payload robotic arm market. Nevertheless, the growing use of heavy payload robotic arms on the assembly line is expected to drive the market growth upwards.

Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market – Segmentation

The heavy payload robotic arm market has been segmented on the basis of capacity, application, and geography. Based on the capacity, the heavy payload robotic arm market has been segmented 500-700 Kg, 701-1000 Kg, 1001-3000 Kg, and 3001 Kg and above. Based on the end use industry, the heavy payload robotic arm market has been segregated into automotive, heavy industry, mining, and others. As per geography, the heavy payload robotic arm market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.