High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market : Company Profiles, Market Forecast, Market Size 2016 – 2024

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market: Synopsis

High throughput screening (HTS) is a drug discovery technique employed for screening and evaluation of large number of biological modulators and effectors against selected target. Over last two decade, high throughput screening has gained a widespread popularity and has become a standard method of drug discovery in the pharmaceutical industry. The prime goal of high throughput screening technique is to accelerate drug discovery process by screening large number of compound libraries such as combinatorial chemistry, genomics, protein, and peptide libraries at a rate that may exceed a few thousand compounds per day or week.

High-throughput screening methods are also used to characterize metabolic, pharmacokinetic and toxicological data for new drugs and thereby eventually reducing the cost of the drug development. High throughput screening comprises of several steps such as target identification, reagent preparation, compound management, assay development and high-throughput library screening.

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market: Trends and Opportunities

Technological advancements such as automation of liquid handling, creation of novel technological platforms, and development of analytical tools to deal with massive quantities of data has exponentially driven the global market for high throughput screening devices market in past few years. Increasing competition among pharma companies with respect to pioneering drug discovery and commercialization demand for high throughput screening devices is increasing at a rapid pace. HTS market promises affirmative growth potential in near future due to its inevitable use in the research and production field.

Some of the technological advances in the HTS industry attribute to introduction of high content screening technologies, robotic automation, miniaturization of the HTS technological platforms and novel cell culture approaches. High throughput screening market by technology can be sub-segmented into four major categories: cell based assays, ultra high throughput screening (UTHS), lab-on-a-chip (Loac), label free technology and bioinformatics. Key application areas of high throughput screening devices include target identification, primary screening, toxicology and stem cells. Moreover market by end users can be further sub-segmented into pharmaceutical sector, biotechnology sector, contract research organizations, environmental laboratories and academic institutes.

Increasing capital investment in high throughput screening technology by research organizations and key players operating in market has boosted the growth and demand in past one decade. Label free methods, automation & miniaturization of technique and growth of contract research organizations in emerging market have further escalated the demand and procurement of instruments across the globe. High capital requirement for initial set up and maintenance cost are among the major restraints hampering the growth of the market. Navios Flow Cytometry System introduced by Beckman Coulter in 2013 and BioTX Pro Automated Work station launched by PerkinElmer in 2013 are among few of the new products launched in the market.

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, market for high throughput market in terms of revenue is majorly contributed by developed regions such as North America and Europe owing to increasing collaboration between manufacturers and research institutes and organizations. Additionally government initiatives and investment in drug discovery over past one decade have further driven the market in both of the developed regions. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World market are among the fastest growing market pertaining to increasing demand for cost effective drugs, increasing incidences of chronic and life threatening diseases and growing economy are among the prominent drivers escalating growth of high throughput screening market in emerging economic countries.

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Perkinelmer, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Aurora Biomed, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Axxam Spa.