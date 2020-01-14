Home Solar Battery Market – Is China Remains Biggest Opportunity?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Home Solar Battery’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ABB Group (Switzerland),Tesla, Inc. (United States),LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea),Sonnen GmbH (Germany),Aquion Energy (United States),Samsung SDI (South Korea),General Electric Company (United States) ,AEG Power Solutions B.V. (Netherland) ,E-Solar (United States) ,Saft Groupe SA (France),Evergreen Solar, Inc. (United States),Alpha Technologies Inc. (United States)
Home solar battery use electricity, which is generated by the solar panels is maximized with solar batteries. The home solar battery is widely used later in the emergency situation such as daytime, at night time or in cloudy weather. Increasing demand for solar battery from the residential sector and nonresidential sector, increasing usage of solar battery in various application such as average residential setup, cabin & tiny house, among others are projected to drive the global home solar battery market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation:
by Type (Lead-Acid Battery, Li-ion Battery, Saltwater Battery, Others), Application (Average Residential Setup, Cabin & Tiny house), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales)
Highlights of Influencing Trends:
The rising cost of Electricity Bill and Low Contribution of Solar Batteries in Environmental Pollution
Market Growth Drivers:
Growing Concern about Environmental Pollution across the World
Rising Government Funding, Subsidies, and Incentives to Encourage Eco-Friendly battery Worldwide
Restraints:
Issue Related to High Cost of the Installation of a Solar Energy System
Opportunities:
Rising Demand from Emerging Market Such as china, India, Brazil, among others
Government initiative to promote solar energy system installation
Challenges:
Lack of Awareness of Home Solar Battery in some African countries
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.
